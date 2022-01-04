Kakwenza badly tortured - lawyer

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was also held and allegedly tortured last year after writing The Greedy Barbarian, a novel about high-level corruption. PHOTO/courtesy

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

Three years ago, the Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, issued directives that officers must observe human rights and freedom of suspects, including allowing them to access their relatives and legal representatives as provided for in the law.

The lawyer of novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has said his client was tortured while in a week-long detention to an extent that he is urinating blood. 
Mr Eron Kiiza said Mr Rukirabashaija’s legs are swollen and his clothes are blood stained. 
“A search is ongoing at Mr Rukirabashaija’s home in Iganga. He is urinating blood. He has swollen legs. He is clearly tortured. He needs urgent medication and counselling,” Mr Kiiza said.
  
This is the third time he is being arrested by security personnel. In all incidents, he has claimed that he was tortured. He was arrested in April and September 2020.
Police allege that Mr Rukirabashaija made offensive communication, under the Computer Misuse Act, against President Museveni and his son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who doubles as the Commander of Land Forces, between December 23, 2021 and December 26, 2021.

