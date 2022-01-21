Kakwenza further remanded, bail ruling set for January 25

Novelist Mr Kakwenza Rukirabashaija appears before a court via Zoom Technology in Kampala on January 21, 2022. PHOTO/NMG 

By  Betty Ndagire

What you need to know:

  • The award-winning author is accused of using social media and making abusive, derogatory and belittling tweets against First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and President Museveni.
  • However, Mr Kakwenza on Friday denied the charges and was further remanded to Kitalya prison.

Court has set January 25 for ruling on detained satirical novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija's request for bail.

