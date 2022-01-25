Kakwenza granted bail, barred from discussing case in media 

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija

By  Veronica Kayaga  &  Betty Ndagire

What you need to know:

  • Rukirabashaija has also been asked to deposit his passport and national identification card with Court for a period of six months. He is expected to return to court on February 1, 2022.
  • The magistrate, however, cautioned Rukirabashaija against discussing the matter in the media as this would lead to automatic cancelation of the bail.

Novelist  Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has been released on bail after spending about a month in detention.

