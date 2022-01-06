Kakwenza's wife sues SFC commander, IGP

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija

By  U R N  &  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Charles Twiine, spokesman for the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID), said Rukirabashaija was to be charged under the Computer Misuse Act with an offence that can carry up to a year in jail. 
  • According to police, Kakwenza posted a series of belittling, derogatory and abusive tweets about President Museveni and his son, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba (Commander of Land Forces).
  • The author won acclaim for his 2020 satirical novel, "The Greedy Barbarian", which describes high-level corruption in a fictional country.

The wife of novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has sued the Special Forces Commander (SFC) over his continued detention.

