Kalangala businessman Kisekka dies in early morning crash

Prominent businessman Eddy Kisekka, proprietor of the popular Eddy’s Palace entertainment complex in Kalangala Town Council, died early Saturday in a motor accident along the Bugoma–Kalangala Road.

Police said the crash occurred around 4 a.m. near a sharp corner leading to Maboga Village when a Toyota Fielder carrying Kisekka and five others overturned after a tyre burst. The group was returning from a youth concert in Bugoma.

Kisekka died at the scene, while four passengers — Lodovic Kiberu, Aisha, Docus, and another occupant — sustained serious injuries and were rushed to SIAAP health facility in Bugoma Village. One passenger, identified only as Nicholas, escaped with minor injuries.

Jude Mutebi, one of the first responders, described a desperate scene saying: “Eddy died in my arms as we tried to put him in another car to rush him to a health facility. Docus was badly injured on the stomach, Aisha was bleeding, and Lodovic complained of chest pain.”

Police had not released an official statement on the crash by press time.

Kisekka’s death has stunned the business and tourism community in Kalangala, where he was known for his investments in hospitality and agriculture.

Eddy’s Palace is among the islands’ leading entertainment destinations.

“His place wasn’t just a business, it was a sanctuary for those who loved the beauty of Ssese. His impact on tourism will be felt for years,” said Joseph Kakembo of Bassesse Tours and Travel.

Robert Sunday Kigozi, councilor for Kalangala Town Council Ward B, praised Kisekka as a self-made entrepreneur.

“He began with a small pork joint and later built an entertainment centre known across the islands. He created jobs for youths and encouraged others to start their own businesses,” Kigozi said.

Local leaders also remembered Kisekka’s humanitarian work. David Omongoti, focal person for the district disaster committee, cited his support during recent twin fires in Lutoboka.

“When Lutoboka suffered twin fires recently, he helped us provide relief before government support arrived,” Omongoti said.

Joseph Nkambwe, leader of the Islands Oil Palm Farmers’ Block, added, “We’ve lost a youthful investor with a clear vision for Kalangala’s development.”

Former district chair Willy Lugoloobi highlighted the limitations of local health facilities, noting that Kalangala Health Centre IV could not handle severe emergencies.

“If we had a fully-fledged hospital, maybe Eddy’s life could have been saved. By the time the ferry reopened at 6 a.m., it was too late,” he said, urging the government to upgrade the facility.

The stretch of road has seen multiple fatalities in recent years, including the deaths of Geoffrey Lubega in March 2024 and Faisal Wahabu Sonko months later, prompting calls for improved road safety and emergency response.