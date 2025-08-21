Kalangala health facilities grapple with blood shortage

For the past two months, five-year-old Bamanya has been a regular patient at Kalangala Health Centre IV. Doctors there have been closely monitoring his sickle cell condition, which often leaves his blood dangerously low. On one of his recent visits last week, doctors discovered that his haemoglobin levels had dropped so far that he urgently needed a blood transfusion. But when they checked the blood bank at the facility, his blood type was out of stock.

“We requested blood from Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, but they also didn’t have it. Eventually, we found it in Kalisizo, Kyotera District, after he had already spent two days waiting,” explained Dr Joel Kibonabake, a medical officer at Kalangala Health Centre IV, during an interview on Sunday. By the time the blood finally arrived, Bamanya’s health had worsened. “The two days he spent without having blood, his blood levels had gone way too low than the normal blood levels recommended,” Dr Kibonabake said.

Sickle cell is a chronic blood disease that kills thousands of children in Uganda every year, most of them under the age of five. In healthy people, the spleen filters out old blood cells, which are then replaced quickly. “For sickle cell patients, the red blood cells break down faster than normal and the body cannot replace them at the same speed,” Dr Kibonabake explained. “The spleen works overtime and often becomes enlarged.” Records from Kalangala Health Centre IV show that the number of sickle cell patients in Kalangala District has risen from just two in 2015 to over 100 today. Of these, about 95 percent need a blood transfusion every time they come to the facility.

“Say, if you admit 10 children, 95 percent of them will need blood, and for Kalangala, the number of sicklers is increasing, indicating the need for availability of blood at the facility,” said Dr Frank Kisakye, the officer-in-charge of Kalangala Health Centre IV. But the centre’s mini blood bank, which depends on supplies from Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, often runs out of blood. When Masaka itself has no blood, patients are left waiting—or referred to other districts. “Masaka Hospital brings blood to us and we store it for patients who need a transfusion, but when stocks run out, we have to request the referral hospital to supply us. However, if they too don’t have it, patients wait as the search for blood continues to other facilities across districts in Greater Masaka,” Dr Kisakye said.

The shortage also means some patients are turned away because their blood type isn’t available.

“If a patient’s blood group is not available here or in Masaka, like if we have blood group A and the patient is of blood group O, we call Masaka and if they don’t have, we agree to refer the patient to another facility on the mainland,” Dr Kisakye explained. For island residents, even reaching the facility is a struggle. Kalangala Health Centre IV, on Bugala Island, also supplies Bukasa Health Centre IV in Kyamuswa Sub-county, where blood is almost never available. “Since our district is surrounded by water, many patients fail to get money for transport from their home island to Buggala Island,” Dr Kibonabake said. Patients using public wooden boats pay between Shs10,000 and Shs60,000 for a return trip, depending on where they live.

In Greater Masaka, the blood bank is stretched thin.

Mr Paul Akankwaasa, the coordinator of Masaka Blood Bank, said they need about 3,000 units of blood every month to meet the region’s demand. But when students—who make up the largest donor base—go on holiday, shortages hit harder.

Rare blood groups are carefully rationed.

“Rare blood groups such as O negative are kept until a matching patient needs them. Sometimes, we have to hold it until near expiry if there’s no urgent case. Blood group O negative is too precious to give to a patient who doesn’t need it.”

To bridge the gap, Kalangala Infrastructure Services (KIS) began annual blood donation drives in 2018, after noticing many patients were stranded without help.

“During that time, many patients who needed blood were left stranded in Kalangala health facilities without any help, causing costly referrals to Masaka. We started with 400 units of blood in 2018, and this has been increasing over the years, and in 2024 we managed to collect a total of 3,846 units,” said Mr Joseph Mulindwa, the KIS spokesperson.

Even with these efforts, challenges remain.

The Buganda Kingdom chief in Ssese Islands, Mr Augustine Kasirye, urged the government to boost funding for the Uganda Blood Transfusion Service.

“You can mobilise people, but if the transfusion board lacks transport to come, the exercise fails. Blood collection should be a national health priority,” he said.



