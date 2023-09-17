Kalangala, Kyotera mourn two leaders 

Former Kyotera Supreme Khadi Sheikh Badru Matovu who died on September 15. Photo/Courtesy

By  DAVID SEKAYINGA  &  Ambrose Musasizi

Residents in the districts of Kalangala and Kyotera are  mourning the death of two leaders who passed on just hours apart.

Kalangala Town Council LC3 chairperson, Mr Steven Kizza,58, died on Thursday from Mulago Cancer Institute in Kampala where he was battling cancer while Sheikh Badru Matovu ,71, the Kyotera District Khadi died on September 15 after a long illness. He had earlier been  diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure.

Sheikh Matovu also doubled as a councilor representing the elderly at Kyotera  District Local Government and was a staunch supporter of the ruling National Resistance Movement, NRM party.

He previously served as chairperson Kyotera Town Council.

Mr Badru Mujuzi , a Muslim faithful and journalist  in Kyotera District described Sheikh Matovu as a hardworking and dependable leader.

"He [Sheikh Matovu] has been a source of wisdom both in Islam and also in the political arena. He believed in and loved the ruling NRM, but was freely working with other people subscribing to different political parties,” he said.

Sheikh Matovu was buried at his ancestral home in Buyingi Village Kasaali Town Council ,Kyotera District on September 15.

Meanwhile, Ms Lydia Kizza, the widow said her husband spent two years battling  cancer.

“When my husband was diagnosed with a blood clot in September 2021, he was operated and regained back his life ,but later he was also diagnosed with leukemia which has taken his life,” she said.

Mr Remegious Kiyita, a youth councilor, said Mr Kizza last appeared in public on April 23 during the passing of  the 2023/2024 Kalangala Town Council.

“He [Kizza]  looked weak, but  gave powerful speech and it unfortunate  that he has gone at a time when we needed  him most,”  he said.

According to Ms  Victoria Braton, the Deputy LC3 Chairperson for Kalangala Town Council, by  the time Mr Kizza died, he was still negotiating with National Forestry Authority(NFA)  to allow  residents of Lutoboka landing site where MV Kalangala  ship docks to erect  permanent houses and also own  land on part of  Lutoboka Forest Reserve .

“All these [plans] were still in the pipeline and the onus is on us to fulfill whatever he had started,” she said.

Before becoming Kalangala Town Council chairperson, a position he has occupied for seven years, Mr Kizza  first  worked as a social studies teacher at Kibanga Primary School, and later quit teaching to become  a community development officer at Bufumira Sub County. He has been a board member of different schools, institutions and NGOs in Kalangala.

He was buried on September 17 at Kanyogoga Village in Kalangala Town Council.

