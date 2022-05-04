Kalangala leaders move to regulate stone crushing activities

Authorities in the island district of Kalangala have raised concern about the increasing unregulated stone quarrying activities in the area, citing dangerous environmental practices.

Although stone quarrying is acceptable by law, majority of the locals who are engaging in the seemingly lucrative business, do it illegally and are degrading the environment, according to Ms Harriet Sao, the district natural resources officer.

“We are soon moving in to regulate the stone quarrying business. The players are flouting environmental guidelines and their activities may lead to erosion that may contaminate Lake Victoria,”Ms Sao said in interview with Monitor.

Ms Sao said in some areas like Kasenyi Village in Bugoye Sub County, where stone quarrying is taking place; residents have blasted stones within the 200 –metre buffer zone.

According to Ms Sao, for one to legally operate a stone quarry, they must engage a geologist who has to first carry out a survey of the rock deposit. However, majority of the people operating stone quarries in the district have not adhered to this.

Currently, there are over 10 big stone quarries on Buggala, Kalangala’s biggest and main island, in the villages of Bumangi Bujumba, Buyoga, Kizzi, Kanyogoga, Kasenyi, Bweeya, Buligo, Ssozzi, and Kyabuyima in Mugoye Sub County, where 60 to 100 people are employed in each.

A large portion of stones and granite excavated from Kalangala is put on trucks and ferried to Kampala.

Mr Ismail Ssebowa, a resident of Bweeya Village, Bujumba Sub County, admits that some of his colleagues have encroached on catchment areas to get the deposits for sale. He, however, blames this on what he calls ‘inadequate sensitisation’ by authorities about the procedures to follow before one starts sand mining or stone quarrying activities.

“It is true most of the people use rudimentary means which at times violate the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) guidelines that regulate sand mining and stone quarrying. But I am sure if sensitized, they will adhere,” he said.

Mr Ssebowa also revealed that most of the people engaging in stone quarry business are those who were initially carrying out fishing and their businesses collapsed after the Fisheries Protection Unit confiscated their fishing gear for engaging in illegal fishing.

“The stone quarrying business is tedious and not very profitable like fishing, but it’s more secure,” he noted.

The stone quarrying business has gradually grown for the last two years, and has fed many islanders especially those who were affected by the Army’s operations on the lake.

Many young school dropouts have also joined the quarries and are mostly engaged in shaping slates and breaking stone aggregates for construction.