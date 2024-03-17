Kalangala leaders, teachers mourn school proprietor killed in motorcycle crash

Leaders and teachers in the island district of Kalangala have eulogized Geoffrey Lubega, an educationist and proprietor of Victoria Education Centre.

According to Ms Sylvia Nankanjja, a family member , Lubega died on Friday night at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he had been referred from Masaka Regional Referral Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a motorbike crash in Kalangala Town on Friday evening.

Lubega and one of the teachers at his school, Mr Hamisi Baale, who was riding with him by the time of the crash were first rushed to Kalangala Health Centre IV but doctors referred them to Masaka Regional Hospital and later Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala.

According to eyewitnesses, the two who heading back to the school located in Kizira Village from Kalangala Town, were knocked by another speeding boda boda rider in a corner at Bumanji Village.

“Lubega has been a cautious rider, however, the speeding of another motorist took his life,” Ms Nankanjja ,said.

Ms Josephine Namutebi, the Kalangala district inspector of schools, described Lubega as an accomplished educationist and entrepreneur.

"Ever since he established his school in the area, he has been very humble and following rules as issued by our office. The fact that his school has been among the best performing in academics, his demise is a big blow to the sector," she said

She, however, called on the district leadership to work with Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) and remove all sharp corners on major roads in the area.