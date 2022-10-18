Kalangala MPs demand night ferry operations to boost business

Legislators from Kalangala District have called on government to provide night routes for vessels plying islands via the Luku- Bukakata, Masaka route in order to provide extra travel time for people to boost the island’s growing economy.

The Bujumba County Member of Parliament (MP) Julius Opondo said residents require at least two after 10pm trips to cater for travelers left by the 6pm ferry.

He suggested that one day starter route maybe scheduled for 2am business trips.

“The point of development where Kalangala has reached especially with the Oil Palm project requires proper means of transport to boost businesses on the island,” Opondo observed on Monday as many other area legislators inspected works on MV Pearl at Portbell in Kampala where it has been undergoing routine repairs.

Kalangala Woman MP Ms Hellen Nakimuli urged government to regulate fuel prices.

“We have talked to the ferry operators and they have sighted high fuel prices as one of the would-be deterrents for the night operations yet people are asking for this route to operate 24hours to enable them transact business at all hours,” she added.

Ms Nakimuli said if allowed to operate 24 hours, ferries will cater for emergencies especially referrals to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

Kyamuswa County Moses Kabuusu said all business activities that require transport on the islands are brought to a stop when the ferry’s park at 6pm yet they want to open the night economy.

MV Pearl Captain Geoffrey Ayesigye said both vessels plying the Luku – Bukakata route are fitted with all the navigation systems required for them to move 24 hours, including throughout the night.

“The population has increased. Traffic is increasing day by day as people are demanding for more trips which is now up to government to allow the extra night trips. ”he said.

According to Ayesigye, MV Pearl which has been at Port bell for routine tri-year maintenance will resume operations this week.