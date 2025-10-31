Kalangala pupils receive life jackets

For years, pupils in island communities of Kalangala District have risked their lives crossing Lake Victoria to attend school daily in wooden boats without protective gear. Now, a donation of 100 life jackets by a local non-government organisation has brought a sigh of relief to the pupils, parents and teachers.

The Banga Project, a Kalangala-based organisation promoting children’s safety and education, has distributed free life jackets to pupils from Kachanga Primary School, Nekemeya Seed Secondary School, and Kagoonya Landing Site. The donation marks the first phase of a plan to distribute free 600 life jackets across the islands.

For children like those who sail seven kilometres daily from Kaaya Landing Site to Kachanga in Bufumira Sub-county, the journey to school is perilous. At Nekemeya Seed SS , eight students cross the lake by boat each morning, while more than 30 pupils do the same access Kachanga Primary School. On Bunyama Island, about 20 pupils travel 12 kilometres from Kagoonya Landing Site to Buggala Island daily to study — often without any safety gear.

According to Mr Dennis Walugembe, the director of studies at Kachanga Primary School, class attendance during the windy months drops sharply as parents fear to risk their children's lives. “During the Kisaawa [windy] season, when the winds are strong, parents keep their children home for fear of drowning,” he said. “Attendance drops drastically, and performance suffers.”

Mr Walugembe said one time parents agreed to contribute Shs2,000 each to buy life jackets for the pupils, but most households failed to raise the money.

“Parents asked us to appeal to government since Kachanga is a government school,” he said. Mr Patrick Tumusiime, a councillor for Bufumira Sub-County, said: “We have lost some children who drowned on their way home, especially during windy months. The donation will save live.”

Mr Edgar Kawooya, co-founder of the Banga Project, said the initiative was inspired by the dangers faced by children during the windy months of March, April, June, and July.

“These wooden boats are often overloaded, and most children don’t know how to swim,” he said,adding “We started this project to prevent further loss of lives.”

Mr Rajab Semakula, the Kalangala District chairperson, said the district has asked the Ministry of Education to allow construction of boarding sections at island schools to reduce daily travels.