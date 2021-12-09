Prime

Kalangala residents build wooden ferry to ease transport 

Local leaders inspecting the wooden ferry that's under construction at Mwena landing site on December 8, 2021. PHOTO/SLYVESTER SSEMUGENYI 

By  Sylvester Ssemugenyi

What you need to know:

  • Construction of the wooden ferry measuring about 100 feet with a cargo capacity of 100tonnes, is currently at 60 percent and expected to be ready early 2022. 

Residents in the island district of Kalangala are putting final touches on a wooden ferry expected to ''very soon' ease transport across remote landing sites on Lake Victoria.

