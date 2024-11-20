Kalangala residents on edge over crocodile attacks

Despite being in Lake Victoria, access to clean and safe water is still a distant dream in many villages in the island district of Kalangala.

It is this desperate search for water that turned fatal for Specioza Nakalyango. The young mother and resident of Ntuuwa Landing Site on Bunjazi Island in Kyamuswa Sub-county had gone to fetch water for domestic use on the lake shores when she was attacked by a crocodile.

Ms Veronica Nakasiita, the vice chairperson for Kyamuswa Sub-county, says Nakalyango is among the three islanders who have fallen prey to the crocodiles in the past two years.

“After filling her second jerrycan at 5pm on November 11, a crocodile attacked her. The crocodile seemed to have waited for boats to clear before attacking. It grabbed her from the back. As we tried to rescue her, it turned back and forth in the lake, failing all efforts to save her life," Ms Nakasiita recalls.

Nakalyango’s remaining body parts were recovered by fishermen the following morning. The postmortem report showed that her internal organs had been partially eaten by the killer crocodile.

Last year, two residents were attacked by crocodiles at Bunjazi Island, with one losing a foot. Many of the incidents occur in the morning hours when residents usually fetch water from the lake.

In 2007, a fisherman, Abas Kurube, was killed while attending to his boat near the shore at Bwendero Village. Between 2016 and 2018, there were crocodile attacks across Bugaba, Kasizi, Kagonya, and Bukasa islands in which five people died, including a 17-year-old boy.

“Those crocodiles sometimes camouflage as stones before ambushing unsuspecting victims. This is the reason many people fall prey and sometimes fail to detect them before they attack,” Ms Nakasitta explains.

Kyamuswa Sub-county chairperson Steven Kavuma says residents are exposed to various risks while looking for food and fetching water for domestic use.

“Villages like Ntuuwa with 200 households depend solely on the lake water for domestic use. They are not also safe because they live in fear with no choice,” he says.

Mr Kavuma explains that crocodiles sometimes attack children who fetch water at the lake.

“The crocodiles sometimes swim beneath fishing boats, capsize them, and eat their occupants. At times, they directly jump into wooden vessels to eat their prey,” he adds.

Experts explain that the rising water levels have drawn nocturnal species, including crocodiles, closer to residential areas.

“The increase in water levels pushes lake shores nearer to homes, disrupting crocodile habitats and this has increased the likelihood of attacks,” Mr Allan Mutagubya, an entomologist, says.

But Mr Johnson Thembo, a conservation educator at the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre, Entebbe, links the increase in crocodile attacks to the decline in fish stocks in Lake Victoria.

“Crocodiles feed on fish near the lake shores. However, illegal fishing and the dumping of waste into the lake have disrupted the breeding grounds, forcing crocodiles to seek alternative sources of food, including soft targets,” he explains.

He cautions islanders living near crocodile habitats to maintain a distance of at least five to six metres from them.

Mr Thembo also advises local leaders in Kalangala to draw lessons from other areas where nets have been improvised in the lake to create safer zones for residents to fetch water.

The 2016 Kalangala District Hazard, Risk, and Vulnerability Profile Report reveals that environmental changes, deforestation, and the high demand for land are the key causes of the increased human-wildlife conflicts.

“Depletion of forest cover left wild animals without suitable habitats, leading to them invading farmlands and settlements for food and shelter,” the report reads.

Mr Rajab Semakula, the Kalangala District chairperson, concurrs with the report, saying continued wetland degradation, deforestation, and population growth are key factors making residents more vulnerable to wildlife attacks.

He asks the government to increase local government funding to allow them to widen access to clean water and implement measures that will protect residents from dangerous wildlife.

“Installing safe water points in all villages, and tracking of wildlife in the lake could help to mitigate the current risks at many landing sites, but poor funding and high cost of water infrastructure in the islands have made access to safe water a distant dream,” Mr Ssemakula says.

