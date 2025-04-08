Kalangala’s ailing health sector leaves medics in limbo

A 2024 Kalangala District Health Report has revealed that Kalangala Island’s healthcare sector is understaffed and renders poor services.

Kalangala District, with 84 islands has only 16 health centres, of which just two are health centre IVs providing advanced medical services.



On the staff gap, only 31 percent of approved medical positions have been filled as of October 31, 2024. At Kalangala Health Centre IV, only 53 of the 131 approved posts are occupied.

Related PRIME Long road to good health services in Kalangala Healthy Living



Bukasa Health Centre IV fares worse, with just 33 of 131 positions filled. Across the entire district, only 228 out of 739 positions are staffed. Against this backdrop, medics in the district are calling on the government to allocate more funding to the health sector.

Most centres lack essential diagnostic tools, specialised personnel, and vital medical equipment. Dr Michael Suuna, a senior medical officer, noted: “Without ultrasound scans, many pregnancy complications go undetected, putting mothers at risk.’’

He cited a case from February, where a woman underwent emergency surgery at Bukasa Health Centre IV after an ultrasound revealed a ruptured tubal ectopic pregnancy.

“Some women in Kalangala only get a scan in their second or third trimester – often when it’s too late to detect issues like abnormal foetal positioning,’’ he said in an interview at the weekend. In another case, three-year-old Divine Ndagaano, diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, had to be referred to the Uganda Heart Institute for assessment.

“Ndagaano’s case underscores the urgent need for paediatric specialists and diagnostic tools in Kalangala,’’ said Dr Edward Sebaggala, the officer in charge of Bukasa Health Centre IV.

“Many children and adults suffer unnecessarily due to the lack of early diagnosis and treatment,’’ he added.

Born disorders

Dr Sebaggala also highlighted a rise in bone-related disorders, attributing this to the physically strenuous work of island residents, including fishing, carrying boat engines, and offloading cargo.

“Without X-ray machines, scans, or orthopaedic specialists, many patients develop long-term disabilities that hinder their ability to work,’’ he said.

Dr Frank Kisaakye, in charge of Kalangala Health Centre IV, observed that dental services are largely inaccessible, with only the two health centre IVs offering treatments such as fillings and cleanings. “Most facilities do not provide dental care, forcing patients to travel to Masaka or Entebbe if they can afford it,’’ he said.



The medics are urging the government to act urgently by recruiting specialists in orthopaedics, maternal health, paediatrics, and dentistry; supplying critical medical equipment such as X-ray machines, ultrasound scanners, and dental tools; and improving staffing levels across all health centres. Ms Resty Nakawungu, the district vice chairperson, said they need a district hospital. Kalangala currently has no major hospital and relies on Kalangala and Bukasa Health Centre IVs, located in Kalangala Town Council and Bukasa Island, respectively.

These facilities mainly handle HIV patients, maternity cases, and minor illnesses such as malaria and respiratory infections. For over a decade, district leaders have lobbied the government to elevate Kalangala Health Centre IV to a referral hospital – so far, without success. Accessing any health centre requires hiring a boat, coxswain, engine, and purchasing fuel.