Kaliro farmers lose Shs30m in bank’s online App malfunction

Beneficiaries of the Parish Development Model (PDM) funds in Bugoto and Bumwoza parishes in Kaliro District are distraught after losing over Shs30m following disruptions in an online App attached to Post Bank.

The Wendi App was in October 2023 introduced to farmers in the district to bridge the gap between them and Post Bank. Subsequently, farmers were encouraged to create a Wendi account.

The Wendi App was purposely created to enable the farmers debit Post Bank, credit their Wendi account, and also credit their individual mobile money accounts. However, some PDM beneficiaries say their money has disappeared without a trace.

The Kaliro District Commercial Officer, Mr Vincent Mukisa, said over 86 groups were registered to benefit from PDM, but Bugoto and Bumwoza Parishes are the most-affected.

Mr Fredrick Ngobi, a coffee farmer from Bugoto parish, said their supervisor told them to use the App because “it was easier and quicker for them to get PDM money”.

“I was supposed to get Shs1m for PDM last year on October 3, 2023, but up to now, I am yet to get that money to-date. Last November, we (the affected persons) decided to report the matter to the district security officer, and he advised that we open up a case with the police, which we did,” he said in an interview at the weekend.

According to Mr Ngobi, police summoned the Bugoto Parish Chief, who reportedly recorded a statement and promised that they would get money on November 23, but on that date, all his known telephone numbers were off.

The Kaliro District LC5 Chairperson, Mr Elijah Kagoda, said: “The district’s PDM performance wasn’t bad, but it got worse when Wendi [App] was introduced. Our people have been affected because it came to act as a middleman between banks and farmers, and in the process, our farmers lost money.”

Mr Kagoda further explained that as the district leadership, they are going to write to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, seeking guidance on how to go about the Wendi App, whose owner he said they do not know.

Kaliro Resident District Commissioner, Mr Frederick Bangu, said he did not know anything about the App until farmers started complaining.

“As the head of security in the district, a search is still on for the people behind this technology,” Mr Bangu said, adding that the security committee and the district leadership is going to convene an urgent meeting to decide on “some pending issues”.

Post Bank speaks out

Post Bank’s Regional Head of Distribution, Mr Martin Lukyamuzi, when contacted, said while developing the Wendi App, they gave it security features which are tailor-made for their people’s needs and behaviours.

One of the security features, he said, is that whenever a credit or debit transaction is carried out on the group account, all members get a notification, and therefore, believes every member of those affected Saccos in Kaliro District received a notification when any transaction was carried out.