Kaliro officials grilled over Shs10b

The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee on Local Governments has ordered Kaliro District officials to refund Shs10billion which was allegedly misappropriated.

The committee chaired by South Kilak County Member of Parliament (MP), Gilbert Olanya, was in Jinja City to ascertain queries raised in the Auditor General’s report for the Financial Year 2022/2023 that pinned a number of districts in Busoga Sub-region.

Nakasongola MP Noah Mutebi Wanzala told Kaliro District officials led by the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Samuel Bigirwa, that money amounting to Shs10billion was unaccounted for in the report released by Auditor General.

According to Mutebi, the money went missing from the district releases for a period of seven years.

“The report indicates that from 2014 to 2021, close to Shs10billion was swindled and you must explain,” he told the officials on October 6.

Mutebi said this financial loss was caused when district authorities, led by Bigirwa, created a general account and Sacco for civil servants where the money was reportedly being credited and debited.

He further explained that Bigirwa, who was managing the district funds, was also the chairperson of the Sacco, adding that there was negligence of duty by the CAO who should ensure that the money is recovered.

The committee also established Bigirwa and the Senior Human Resource Officer, who were directly involved in the dubious scam, were interdicted.

But Bigirwa claimed he was out of office when the money was misappropriated, adding that it is prejudicial to discuss a matter which is in court.

“Chairman, I found this issue on the table when I assumed office and it has been dragged to court; therefore, I cannot say much,” he held.

Elijah Kagoda Dhikusoka, the Kaliro District LC5 chairperson, confirmed to the committee that the Auditor General’s report (on the loss of money) was factual, but like Bigirwa, he, too, said the scam was done before he was voted into office.

He, however, said the concerned district officials were interdicted for six months which elapsed, but there is no communication from the Ministry of Public Service yet residents need service delivery.

Kagoda requested the committee to present this matter to the line ministry for advice on whether to recruit new staff or reinstate the ones who were interdicted.

Ms Lilian Obiale, the Arua District Woman MP, who is also a member of the committee, asked district officials to be transparent in their work to avoid causing financial losses.

It was also established that Shs250million accounted for in Jinja City as a query was wrong after presenting a receipt indicating the right expenditure.

The report had pinned the city council authorities of diverting the money from the Northern City Division to the City centre for use, which was disproved by provision of the receipt as evidence of payment as requested by the committee.