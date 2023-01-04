Kaliro police arrest five people over links with ADF rebels

Police in Kaliro District in Eastern Uganda have arrested five people suspected of having links with the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

The suspects were tracked and arrested from their residence in Namukooge village, Namugongo Sub County in Kaliro District.

Their arrest followed an intelligence-led operation at a home they had allegedly used as a hub for coordinating the ADF activities.

The Busoga North Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Michael Kasadha, confirmed the arrest saying investigations are ongoing.

“We have arrested five people in an intelligence led operation to help with the investigation of allegations connecting them to Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel activities. We also recovered exhibits of evidential value,” he said.

He said the suspects were transferred to Police Crime Intelligence headquarters for further management on subversive tendencies.

ASP Kasadha identified the suspects as; Andrew Kaamu, Bashir Baligeya, Michael Waiswa, Sharif Namugire and Lydia Mukyala.