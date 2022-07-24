Kaliro School to enrol P7 pupils after getting new blocks

Kibanda Primary School in Bugonya Village, Gadumire Sub County in Kaliro District, will next year enrol Primary Seven pupils after receiving a two-classroom block and a six-stanza drainable pit latrine worth Shs300m.

The school, with a current pupil enrolment of 636 pupils, started in 2006 with three classes [Primary One, Two and Three], and in 2007, it expanded up to Primary Six.

In 2008, the school was taken over by the government but has since been using its only two permanent structures as classrooms for Primary One and Six, while Primary Two, Three and Four were studying from makeshift classrooms and Primary Five was studying under tree shades.

The headmaster, Mr Joshua Mawanda, said it is “automatic” that next year they shall start having Primary Seven pupils at the school.

“We have the desire to introduce Primary Seven next year since we have been provided with some classrooms,” he said, adding that he also expects the enrolment to increase to 1,000 pupils.