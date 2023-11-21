Kaliro seeks Shs1b for Justice Wambuzi Memorial School

Residents of Namugongo Sub-County in Kaliro District have started fundraising Shs1.1b to construct a secondary school in memory of former Chief Justice Samuel Wako Wambuzi.

Iganga High Court Resident Judge David Batema, who is one of the mobilisers, says they came up with an idea to construct SW Wambuzi Secondary School because they do not want to recognise him posthumously.

“Most people are thanked when they are dead; we want a school where we are able to thank you when you are still alive,” Justice Batema said on Monday.

The school was initiallyu established in February with enrolment of 80 students, including 47 in Senior One and 33 in Senior Two, all housed in one of the buildings belonging to Namugongo Sub-county.

So far, over Shs70m has been raised in cash and pledges.

The headteacher, Mr Gerald Kakaaga, says being a community school, Justice Wambuzi's family, the Sub-county leadership and parents are offering some support to sustain the 11 teachers.

Edward Kamaga, the District Education Officer, says the establishment of the school will address the challenges of lack of secondary school within the Sub-county.

“We don’t have any secondary school apart from Namugongo Seed Secondary school which is over seven kilometers. This is going to attract both boys and girls to access education rather than moving long distances,” he said.

According to Mr Kamaga, one of the reasons for high dropout rates in schools lack of access to education; therefore, such an establishment will enhance education in the area.

Kaliro District has only nine government-aided secondary schools and 23 government-aided primary schools.