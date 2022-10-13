Kaliro to construct secondary school after former CJ Wambuzi

Namugongo Sub-county in Kaliro District has passed a resolution to construct a community school in honour of the former Chief Justice, Samuel Wako Wambuzi.

Mr Wambuzi, who retired in 2001, stays in Kajanabulwaire Village, Nabikooli Parish.

Mr Henry Mukubira, the LC3 chairperson, said the resolution was passed after it emerged that the sub-county only has one government-aided secondary school.

Mr Mukubira said the sub-county agreed to donate 66 acres of land for what will be called Samuel Wako Wambuzi Memorial Secondary School.

“We have heard of Muteesa I Royal University, Nkuutu Memorial Secondary School, and others; and decided to immortalise the retired Chief Justice. We visited him, told him of our plans and he was forthcoming,” Mr Mukubira added.

Justice Wambuzi said the project will benefit the community.

“Education and health can only be done if we are united. I am glad to know what will be written on my tombstone before I die,” Justice Wambuzi said.

Mr Mukubira said the sub-county has also set aside September 29 of every year to confront challenges that affect them.

He said the day aims at rallying 30,000 residents across eight parishes and 46 villages to deal with challenges, including education, health, and agriculture, among others.

“The sub-county receives inadequate funding from the government, yet we are worse off when it comes to health service delivery; also, poverty remains a big challenge yet we have fertile soil and cultivable land,” he said.

Mr Mukubira added that the sub-county only has one health facility (Namugongo health centre III) yet it neighbours Luuka, Iganga, and Namutumba districts.

“Our immediate request to the government is to elevate the health centre III to a health centre IV because we have many people who are in need of health services,” Mr Mukubira added.

The Bulondo ‘A’ LC1 chairperson, Mr Micheal Muwanguzi, said the day aims at uniting residents.

“We only have a health centre III which serves a catchment area of almost 40,000 people; so most patients are referred to Iganga Hospital or Bumanya,” Mr Muwanguzi said.