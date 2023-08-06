Kalungi’s deep love for God, chess stood out





Four Sundays ago, after spending the afternoon engaged in weekend revision with his peers at school, Samuel Kalungi had set out to attend the church service at Pastor Joseph Sserwada’s Ndeeba-based Christian worship centre church.

As the prayers concluded, Kalungi and his friends retreated home around 5pm. Tragically, their path intersected with a speeding boda boda. It struck Kalungi with a devastating force, leaving him severely injured. The extent of his injuries would prove insurmountable. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals at both Mengo and Mulago hospitals, Kalungi succumbed to injuries on Monday morning of July 17 after blood moved to his brain.

Kalungi died at a hospital where on November 9, 2002 he entered the world. The first of Ronald and Robinah Kalungi’s five children, his early life was marked by triumphs over challenging incidents. From being born via a touch-and-go C-section to undergoing knee surgery to correct his footwork, Kalungi had a difficult childhood. Despite these hurdles, his intellect and determination were evident from a young age.

Aged just three, he embarked on his educational journey at Bright Day and Boarding School Kawempe. He excelled and tallied Aggregate Eight in his Primary Seven examinations. Continuing his academic journey at Mengo Senior Secondary School for both O and A-Levels, Kalungi achieved an impressive grade of Aggregate 22 in Senior Four.

Kalungi’s decision to pursue biology, chemistry, and mathematics (BCM) in A-Level was not only driven by his academic aptitude, but also by his aspiration to further his studies in pharmaceutical sciences.

Second bite at cherry

When the Covid-19 pandemic caught Uganda and the rest of the world unawares in 2020, Kalungi was in Senior Five. Like many students across the country, he had to adapt to online classes. Mr William Edward Settuba, his colleague, told Sunday Monitor that the transition to online learning proved draining for Kalungi due to various technical issues. This impacted negatively on his performance, especially in biology.

Unsatisfied with his UACE results, which yielded seven points, Kalungi opted to have a second bite at the proverbial cherry at Standard High School Zzana. Aware of the financial strain this would have on his parents, he opted for a school closer to home to reduce costs. He also shifted focus from pharmaceutical sciences to surgery.

“When my son requested us to accept him to repeat Senior Six, we were adamant as that incurred extra costs on our side,” his grief-stricken mother told Sunday Monitor, adding that it was their initial wish that their son doesn’t repeat any class.

After much contemplation and discussion, his parents eventually acquiesced to his request. Kalungi never took their decision for granted. His determination to win them over was almost tangible

“The older Samuel grew, the more his love and relation with God grew. With surgery, he aimed at operating on people using his professional knowledge, while also incorporating prayer, as he firmly believed that God had the final say in all operations performed by surgeons,” Kalungi’s mother noted.



Checkmate

Kalungi was also a prodigious chess talent. It was in 2016, during his Senior One year, that he carved his legacy by establishing the school’s chess club. This transformed Mengo SS into a force to be reckoned with in the fiercely competitive realm of chess. With each tournament, he brought home certificates, awards, and trophies, elevating the reputation of a school that had previously gravitated towards basketball and volleyball.

Kalungi showed his chess prowess in the Fr Grimes Chess National Championship, an esteemed tournament played across various schools and regions. During one edition staged at St Andrews Kaggwa Gombe High School, he emerged victorious.

Recognising the importance of co-curricular activities and their role in nurturing essential soft skills, Mengo SS cherishes engaging students in diverse sports disciplines of their interest. Despite being the shortest in his class, Kalungi displayed an exceptional character and fearlessly challenged his teachers after discovering that chess was not catered to in the school. He skilfully negotiated with the school’s co-curricular office to establish a chess club.

A Senior One student at the time, Kalungi’s ability to connect and interact with everyone, regardless of their seniority, set him apart. Ms Doroth Kiggundu, the co-curricular head at the school, fondly reminisced about how Kalungi’s approach enabled him to garner interest from seniors.

A true trailblazer, Kalungi trained the club’s first members, some of whom included staff members. Through his guidance, these members later became mentors, passing on the wisdom and skill he had imparted to the younger generation.

In the realm of chess, Kalungi left an indelible mark on Mengo SS. He etched his name into the annals of the school’s history as a young mind not only dedicated to academic excellence but also to nurturing camaraderie and a passion for the game.



Diligent reader

During his formative years, Kalungi faced the challenge of a stammering problem. It hindered his ability to speak or ask questions openly. Undeterred, when words failed him, he resorted to writing on a piece of paper, seeking to be heard and understood.

As a result, he developed a profound inclination towards personal reading, finding solace and fulfilment in the world of books. Mr William Edward Ssetuba, the dean of students in charge of career development at Mengo SS, once sought to find out the force behind Kalungi’s daily devotion to reading. Kalungi’s response was a reflection of his determination to grasp and retain every morsel of knowledge he acquired in class.

“I do not want to forget what I have learnt,” he is reported to have said.

As Kalungi continued his academic journey, Mr Ssetuba took a keen interest in understanding and accepting this aspect of him. Encouraging an open and judgment-free environment, Mr Ssetuba allowed Kalungi to freely interact with his peers, unburdened by the constraints of his speech impediment.

Gradually, Kalungi found his voice and the freedom to express himself confidently.

Despite the challenges he faced, Kalungi’s diligence and determination shone through, leading him to achieve remarkable feats in both academia and co-curricular endeavours.



A soul devoted to faith

Amid Kalungi’s many interests and admirable traits, a profound connection to spirituality was at the core of his being. Hailing from a staunch born-again family, he wholeheartedly devoted his life to Christ.

John Eddy Kizito, his close schoolmate from nursery to Senior Six, cherishes heartfelt memories of their deep friendship, firmly rooted in prayer and a shared passion for spreading the gospel.

“My bond with him grew stronger in Primary One due to our mutual interest in prayer,” Kizito told Sunday Monitor.

As they progressed through their education, Kalungi’s unwavering spiritual connection endured, fuelling a relentless desire to share God’s word and vision with others.

“In secondary school, we continually reminded each other of our shared commitment to preach the gospel,” Kizito revealed, adding that he last saw his friend during vacation and unsurprisingly their conversation revolved around spiritual connection.

Needless to say, the news of Kalungi’s passing knocked Kizito sideways. Despite the profound sadness, Kizito finds solace in the belief that Kalungi is now in a better place.

Kizito was laid to rest at their family’s ancestral home in Kakelenge village in Migadde, off Bombo Road. He is survived by his parents and four siblings.