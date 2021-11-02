Kalungu district councillor on the run for defiling 14-year-old girl

Southern Regional Police spokesperson, Muhammad Nsubuga. PHOTO/MALIK FAHAD JJINGO 

Mutya

By GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The victim, a resident of Kaliro village, Kaliro parish, in Kalungu rural Sub County alleges that the incident happened when the suspect called her at his house as she was bypassing and he asked her to get him food from her mother's restaurant.

Police in Kalungu District are hunting for the LCV councillor for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl.

