Kamdini-Lira Road ready for commissioning - Works ministry

The Ministry of Works and Transport has announced that the Lira-Kamdini section of the North Eastern Road Corridor is ready for commissioning, three years after reconstruction works began.

According to Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the ministry's senior communications officer, the road is now fully paved, marked, and motorable, eliminating the bottlenecks that had long hindered the movement of goods and people along this critical trade corridor.

“The upgraded route enhances connectivity between Uganda and regional neighbours, including South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, linking them to the Port of Mombasa,” Mr Ssempebwa said during a press briefing in Kampala on September 30.

His statement follows an inspection of the project by the State Minister for Works and Transport, Mr Musa Ecweru, who urged road users to prioritise safety now that the road is complete.

“We’ve had a challenge in many places where an improved road becomes a death trap for the travelling public because motorists ignore speed limits and road signs,” Mr Ecweru cautioned.

The Lira-Kamdini road is part of the broader 340km North Eastern Road Corridor Asset Management Project (Neramp), which covers the Tororo–Mbale–Soroti–Dokolo–Lira–Kamdini stretch.

The contract was awarded to Portuguese construction firm Mota-Engil Africa and is funded by the World Bank at a cost exceeding Shs500 billion.

According to the contractor, the road has a lifespan of over 20 years if properly maintained. They have tentatively set the end of this month as the timeline for inviting the public to fully access and benefit from the road.

During his visit, Mr Ecweru also inspected works on the Lira–Dokolo highway, which are progressing steadily.

In Akapiri Sub-county, Ngora District, the minister addressed residents, urging them to support the ongoing road development and take necessary safety precautions.

“For the contractor to deliver quality work, residents must cooperate. For example, children should not cross the road recklessly during construction. If an accident occurs, the World Bank could suspend funding,” he warned.

He added that the corridor is designed to accommodate heavy equipment, especially those destined for Uganda's oil development projects, hence the presence of vehicles with high axle loads.

The Neramp project includes three main components: engineering works, project management and monitoring, and social risk management.

Although the main contract began in August 2018, reconstruction of the Lira-Kamdini section, known as Lot 2B, commenced in November 2022 and was initially scheduled for completion in October 2024. The entire Neramp project is expected to be completed by 2027.

Community impact

Residents have already began experiencing the positive impact of the road, even before its official completion. Traffic volumes along the Lira–Kamdini section have increased, indicating growing economic activity and improved connectivity in the region.