Kameeza money degrading women - DIGP

The Deputy Inspector General of Police has said female officers who insist on their husbands leaving money for upkeep, commonly referred to as Kameeza money, every morning degrades them and causes family wrangles.

Maj Gen Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime instead emphasised that female police officers should share their incomes with their partners.

“Our PRO (Commissioner Polly Namaye) said she is still accepting Kameeza money [from the husband]. This Kameeza thing is degrading. I don’t know how you look at it. Why should it be a man to leave the Kameeza [money]?” Maj Gen Katsigazi wondered.

Ms Namaye, who is married to a fellow officer two ranks lower than hers, has just returned to the United Nations mission which offers bigger allowances.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police was speaking at the launch of a report on barriers to deployment of women police officers to UN peace missions at the Force’s headquarters in Naguru, Kampala, yesterday.

In the report, it was revealed that some female police officers said their spouses block them from going to missions for fear that huge payments would make them disobedient at home.

Maj Gen Katsigazi said this happens to female police officers who refuse to disclose their incomes to their spouses.

“If the money earned in Kampala isn’t shared, what if I allow you to go and get millions [of shillings] in Mogadishu [in Somalia]. What are those millions going to help us as a family?” he said.

He said a transparent discussion on family income would solve the problems.

Dr Helen Nambalirwa Nkabala, a Makerere University don, who presented the report, said female police officers on peace missions are few.

Dr Nambalirwa listed 10 barriers that hinder them from going for foreign missions as eligible pool, deployment criteria, deployment selection, household constraints, gender roles, peace operations expenses, top-down leadership in the police, career values, peace operation infrastructure and social exclusion.

She explained that many female officers lack skills and self-esteem.

“Some women don’t even want to try [to apply to go for missions]. We were told that some (female police officers) are appointed (Regional Police Commanders) RPCs and they run to the appointing authority and tell them that ‘don’t appoint me. I am comfortable where I am.’ That is a lack of self-efficacy,” Dr Nambalirwa said.

In response, Maj Gen Katsigazi said in the police, they don’t care about gender during deployment but they consider ability.

“We have one challenge. They s ay a lady…should be treated like a glass right from birth through school. That ladies should be handled more carefully than men. That is a bad background. Then we go to the training. Some ladies want to be handled like a glass in training. What you pass out [after the training] is like a glass,” he said.