Kampala Archdiocese: 59 years, two cardinals, and two archbishops on

The Kampala Archdiocese, which is this week celebrating 59 years of existence, was created on August 5, 1966, by the Holy See. This followed the merger of the archdiocese of Rubaga, then under the control of the White Fathers missionaries and the Kampala Diocese, belonging to the Mill Hill Fathers Missionaries, whose headquarters were based at Nsambya.

This new era came after the death of Archbishop Joseph Kiwanuka of Rubaga Archdiocese in 1966. It also followed the resignation of Bishop Vincent Billington of Kampala Diocese, based at Nsambya. Appointed the first Archbishop of Kampala was Rubaga Archdiocese Vicar General, Msgr Emmanuel Nsubuga.

His consecration took place at Nakivubo World War II Memorial Stadium on October 30, 1966. Archbishop Nsubuga later went on to make history by becoming Uganda's first cardinal. The announcement that almost made Ugandan Catholics go mad came from the Holy See on May 24, 1976. After the retirement of Cardinal Nsubuga in 1989, next came Archbishop Emmanuel Wamala (1990-2006) to be followed by Cyprian Kizito Lwanga (2006-2021). Archbishop Lwanga became the fourth man of God to die in office at Rubaga. This was after Bishop Edward Michaud, who reigned at Rubaga between 1933 and 1945.

Important dates in Kampala Archdiocese

• February 22, 1966: Rubaga Archbishop Joseph Kiwanuka dies

• August 5, 1966: Msgr Emmanuel Nsubuga appointed Archbishop of newly created Kampala Archdiocese.

• October 30, 1966: Msgr Emmanuel Nsubuga ordained Archbishop of Kampala at Nakivubo Stadium.

• May 1967: The construction of Uganda Martyrs shrine at Namugongo begins

• July 1969: Pope Paul VI comes to Uganda and visits Rubaga Cathedral as well

• August 1973: Foundation stone laid by Archbishop Nsubuga for the construction of Pope Paul memorial Hotel, Nddeba

• June 3, 1975: Namugongo martyrs shrine officially opened by pope’s representative Cardinal Sergio Pignedoli

• May 24, 1976: Archbishop Emmanuel Nsubuga becomes Uganda’s first cardinal

• September 9, 1982: Msgr Joseph Mukwaya appointed auxiliary bishop of Kampala Archdiocese

• January 28, 1984: Archbishop of Canterbury Robert Runcie prays at Rubaga Cathedral

• March 9, 1985: Fr Matthias Ssekamaanya appointed auxiliary bishop of Kampala

• June 21, 1988: Bishop Emmanuel Wamala appointed coadjutor Archbishop of Kampala

• February 8, 1990: Emmanuel Cardinal Nsubuga retires as Archbishop of Kampala

• February 8, 1990: Archbishop Emmanuel Wamala takes over as new Archbishop of Kampala.

• April 20, 1991: Cardinal Emmanuel Nsubuga dies in a German hospital

• February 1993: Pope John Paul II visits Uganda and prays at Rubaga Cathedral.

• November 26, 1994: Archbishop Emmanuel Wamala elevated to a Cardinal.

• January 2, 1999: Christopher Kakooza appointed auxiliary bishop of Kampala.

• August 19, 2006: Emmanuel Cardinal Wamala retires.

• August 19, 2006: Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga appointed new Archbishop of Kampala.

• September 30, 2006: Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga installed as Archbishop of Kampala.

• November 2017: Pope Francis comes to Uganda and visits Rubaga Cathedral as well.

• April 3, 2021: Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga dies in holy seat

• April 8 2021: Bishop Paul Ssemogerere named Apostolic administrator of Kampala Archdiocese

• December 9, 2021: Bishop Ssemogerere named new Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese



