Kampala attacks toll rises to four as security tightened in capital

Police and Red Cross officials attending to one of the people who were injured in an explosion at Parliamentary Avenue, in Kampala city on November 16, 2021. PHOTOS/ DAVID LUBOWA

By  AFP

Tuesday's attacks occurred within minutes of each other, with two suicide bombers on motorbikes disguised as local "boda boda" motorcycle taxi drivers detonating a device near parliament, while a third attacker targeted a checkpoint near the central police station

The death toll from twin suicide bombings in Uganda's capital rose to four on Wednesday as armed police and soldiers patrolled Kampala following the attacks claimed by the Islamic State group.
Ugandans have been urged to remain on high alert after Tuesday's attacks, the latest in a string of bombings targeting the East African nation.

