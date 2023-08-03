Kampala braces for heavy traffic due to road repairs

Kampala City dwellers are being forced to use longer routes following ongoing works and closure of Nakawa-Portbell Road by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka last evening asked motorists and other road users to be patient as government fixes the roads.

“There will be interference with the normal routes because of traffic diversions. We urge city dwellers to be patient. For now, traffic on Port Bell Road has been diverted for two weeks to fix the junctions. The inconvenience is temporary and we are asking city dwellers as well as visitors to be patient as we modernise the City,” Ms Kisaka told the Monitor.

“Under the Smart City arrangement, we promised to fix all the roads. The commencement of the road projects in the city is aligned to the NRM manifesto promise of increasing the paved road network in the city,” Ms Kisaka said.

“The new roads in Kampala are going to be wider with supportive infrastructure, walkways, lighting and drainages. The contractors have been cautioned to deliver on time as per agreed quality standards,” she added.

Mr Simon Kasyate, the spokesperson of KCCA, said the diversion of traffic will last 15 days.

“The excavation works on Portbell Road are scheduled at Nakakwa junction near UAP building and this will happen from August 1 to August 15 as they install drainage culverts,” Mr Kasyate said.

Portbell Road is among the roads that are being expanded to four lanes, with new drainage channels.

“The works conducted by M/S Konoike Construction Co. Ltd, aim to enhance the drainage capacity by installing a 900mm diameter pipe culvert, and as a result, this section will be completely closed to traffic during this period,” Mr Kasyate added.

KCCA indicates that its officials will only be working with police to control and direct traffic in the area.

“While we strive to minimise disruptions, motorists intending to access Portbell Road from Jinja Road at Nakawa Junction are advised to consider using alternative routes,” Mr Kasyate said.

He further revealed that any motorist going to Mubs or UAP building and driving from Jinja towards Kampala can divert from Bweyogerere, and take the Kinawataka Road via Mbuya.

“If a motorist drives past Kireka or Ntinda, they can drive through the road that goes past Spear Motors through Mbuya to Nakawa-Portbell Road,” Mr Kasyate said.

The Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Ms Minsa Kabanda, said some roads are being repaired by refilling potholes with gravel.

“We inspected the roads that are under repair and maintenance in the city because there have been rumours that they are just putting soil in the potholes, which is not true. The ingredient they use is a mixture of stones, cement and other material,” she said in a telephone interview.

KCCA has 2,100kms of roads but less than 700kms have tarmac.

Road users speak out

Mr Paul Musinguzi, a boda boda rider on Portbell Road.

“We have to use longer routes and spend more fuel, but the construction of the road is a good initiative since we shall not have potholes that cause accidents.”

Ms Annet Adeke, civil servant