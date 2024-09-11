Kampala businessman wary after life-threatening leaflets dropped home

A family in Wakiso District is in fear after unknown people dropped leaflets with threatening messages at different sections of the family compound.

Almost a week after the leaflets were dropped, the motive of whoever dropped the leaflets remains a mystery for members of Umar Ssekyeru’s family.

“We know all your children and where they are studying from, implying that your family members are very traceable. This is the last warning,” read one of the leaflets.

The family, whose home is located at Luga Cell, Makindye Ssabagabo in Wakiso District is now at the centre of investigations since the leaflets were initially dropped on September 2, 2024.

But prior, unknown assailants carrying machetes and clubs attacked Ssekyeru’s other home located in areas of Kabowa in Kampala City.

“The house manager was attacked and cut by yet to be identified assailants with an aim of intimidating her that they will return and end our lives,” the family head said.

The businessman did not take the attack on Kabowa family seriously, believing “they were normal thieves.”

The leaflets he showed to police contained information suggesting that the same assailants could be the ones behind the said leaflets.

“The leaflet warned that the attackers would end my life and that of my children if I don’t leave their job and do something else,” Ssekyeru said, revealing that he is a vehicle dealer with car bonds in Najjanankumbi, Ndeeba and Katwe.

“I export vehicles and spare parts from Japan, and I suspect there are people in the same business possibly behind the attack,” he noted on Wednesday.

Asked about if he has any misunderstanding with anyone in his areas of operation, the businessman insisted that he last had misunderstandings with a colleague six years ago.

“He was not even doing a similar business like mine, but he used to travel to Japan through my company. We even parted ways some time ago and I don’t suspect him,” he said.

The businessman is now urging a quick security probe into the double incidents.

“We also pray that investigators find the people behind the leaflets that were dropped at the compound,” Ssekyeru told Monitor.

Luga Cell chairperson Gonzaga Nduga denounced the threats targeting Ssekyeru, noting that “police are aware and night patrols of the village have been intensified.”

“We have informers in every area across the village and in case locals encounter new faces, they are advised to inform the area authorities,” he added.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango appealed to the public to stay calm as investigations proceed.