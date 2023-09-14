Kampala Central deputy Mayor further remanded over Shs450m land fraud

The Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court on Wednesday further remanded Kampala Central deputy Mayor who is facing a charge of obtaining Shs450 million in a land fraud.

Ms Hanipher Mpungu, 46, who is accused of obtaining the money by false pretense contrary to Section 305 of the Penal Code Act had appeared before the Chief Magistrate Ritah Neumbe Kidasa who further remanded her as the prosecutor in the case was indisposed.

“The resident state attorney is on leave and she will be back on September 20. The accused person is further remanded till that date for the hearing of her bail application and trial,” Ms Neumbe ruled.

Prosecution alleges that Mpungu during the month of May and June 2022 at Ntinda in Kampala District, with intent to defraud, obtained money worth Shs450 million from Tony Grace Mulinde Lugayuzi pretending that she was selling him land whereas not.

In her first attempt to apply for bail, prosecution led by Ms Doreen Erima objected to her bail application reasoning that she would abscond from court if granted bail.

Ms Erima also presented a sworn affidavit of the investigating officer in the case, Mr Peter Moses Abwona, who said that Ms Mpungu on August 12, 2023 was released on police bond but never honoured it.

“That on August 23, 2023 she was summoned to appear in court but stubbornly refused to comply and her lawyer instead deceived the court that she had been admitted at Wellington Diabetes and Heart Center Nakasero but I personally went there and she was not there,” Ms Erima read in part the affidavit.

“On August 31, 2023 the accused who had earlier claimed to be admitted at Wellington Diabetes and Heart Center Nakasero was intercepted and arrested while going for a party with her children at Nangabo in Kasangati,” she added.

According to the court documents, it is alleged that in 2021, Ms Mpungu sold to Lugayuzi a half an acre land located at Plot 4 Berkeley Road in Entebbe, Wakiso District to which he paid Shs450 million.

The documents further indicate that when Lugayuzi wanted to use the land he was informed that it belonged to the Nurses and Midwives Union, a donation from the government whose title had been given to Ms Mpungu for changes.