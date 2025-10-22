Kampala city traders announce another strike

City traders, under their umbrella body Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA), have announced plans to close their shops during the first week of November to protest what they describe as an unfair tax regime imposed on ordinary traders.

The traders say they are also protesting the growing competition from petty foreign traders, high rental fees, and the government’s failure to respond to their long-standing grievances.

KACITA spokesperson, Mr Isa Sekitto, said previous engagements with government officials had yielded no tangible results, leaving traders with no option but to take industrial action.

“Traders have unanimously resolved that come November 4, 2025, if government doesn’t come out to resolve issues that have been pending for long, they are going to close shops until our concerns are addressed,” Mr. Sekitto said during a crisis meeting held in Kampala on October 22.

He added, “The traders have taken such a tough decision because of the pain they have endured for quite some time. I call upon all traders, including street vendors and shop attendants, to join us.”

The announcement comes barely two months after traders called off a similar strike that had begun in August over the same concerns. That strike, which was sparked by high taxes, foreign competition, and what they termed as unfair trade policies, was suspended after a meeting between KACITA leaders and the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja.

Mr Sekitto said one of the most contentious issues raised during discussions with the Prime Minister was the taxation system on textiles and garments, especially those taxed by weight, which traders say is exorbitant and unfair.

In response, the Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajat Minsa Kabanda, appealed to traders to abandon plans for the strike, assuring them that government was already addressing their concerns.

“The Ministry of Trade and other responsible government agencies are handling their issues. I request the traders to continue doing business as their concerns are being addressed,” Ms Kabanda said.

While meeting her supporters at Nakivubo Blue Primary School after her nomination, Ms Kabanda also pledged to advocate for improved city infrastructure and better trading conditions.

“I will work with city authorities and the central government to improve roads and secure more trade spaces for our business community,” she said.