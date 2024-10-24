Kampala geopolitics conference tackles Africa's demographic revolution

The Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, announced that the 7th edition of the Kampala Geopolitics Conference, which commenced on Wednesday, will focus on Africa's demographic revolution.

During the conference's opening day in Kampala, Prof Nawangwe stated, "Each year, we eagerly anticipate the Kampala Geopolitics Conference. This year, we aim to address issues related to Africa's demographic transformation, alongside national and global concerns."

He emphasised the importance of finding solutions to the challenges posed by Africa's growing population. "We must consider how we will feed this population and ensure gainful employment. Without these, we risk facing instability, disease, and governance issues," he added.

The high-level conference, which will conclude today (Thursday), features discussions with officials from the French Embassy, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, and others.

Prof Nawangwe remarked, "We are now in a world where Africa can no longer be taken for granted; significant changes are underway. The demographic revolution should concern everyone. How will this transformation affect Africa's role in the global community amid unprecedented conflicts?"

Ms Janyce Obrecht, the deputy head of mission at the French Embassy in Uganda, noted that the conference aims to foster open debate on issues shaping African geopolitical dynamics, bringing together researchers, civil society representatives, international organisations, governments, artists, and entrepreneurs.

"This conference reflects the values of open-mindedness, tolerance, and dialogue promoted by the Embassy of France in Uganda," she said.

Dr Guillemine Taupiac, an expert in transnational crime and justice for the European Commission, highlighted the importance of judicial justice as a pillar of peace and security.

"Justice is essential in the fight against impunity. Addressing the impunity of those responsible for atrocities, such as sexual violence in armed conflict, is crucial for reconciliation in conflict zones," she asserted.