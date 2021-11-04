Kampala geopolitics conference to discuss Africa-Europe ties

Ties between Africa-European Union within the framework of post-Cotonou agreement signed in April last will dominate the fourth edition of Kampala Geopolitics conference scheduled to start on November 10th-13th 2021.

This was revealed by Mr Jules-Armand Aniambossou, the French ambassador to Uganda while addressing the press on what is expected to be discussed in this year’s edition of the conference.

“During the first semester of 2022, France will have the honor of presiding over council of European Union. This panel will be an opportunity to rethink what brings us together on a continental scale, discus the axes of cooperation, the common objectives and regional protocols between Africa and European Union,” he said.

According to him, there will be use of Twitter space with the aim of promoting local and international involvement of the public.

He said rethinking use of technology has been enhanced through the Covid-19 crisis and has shown us need to find new ways of exchanging, learning and making art.

The ambassador noted that digital technology today is no longer an “underworld” rather a way of accessing our world in its diversity and its creativity.

According to him this year’s edition will also discuss sports as it is an effective role player in promotion of inclusion, peace, security and sustainable development.

Mr Patrice Gilles, the director Alliance Françoise Kampala said in preparation for the conference, they will offer an ardent cultural programme, from where emerging artists shall participate in a photo competition to exhibit their work.

“We have started with a photo competition where amateur photographers will be given a chance to showcase their work at Makerere University,” he said.

Ms Ndieli Adekemi, the deputy representative of United Nations Women in Uganda said every sustainable development goal has been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic so it is time people start thinking of moving ahead.

“The world should start see Covid-19 as a stepping stone to move ahead, so people world over should use this time to plan for a better post Covid-19 era by changing their mind sets,” she said.

He added: “We have seen across the world and in Uganda what we call the twin pandemic - gender-based violence amid the pandemic. This has affected young girls the most. Within the context of geopolitics, this is critical.”

This year’s conference is set to bring together researchers, representatives from civil society, international organizations, governments, artists and entrepreneurs.