Prime

Kampala – Gulu road crash claims two

Baby Coach bus was this morning March 14, 2022, involved in a road accident in Luweero, Lukomera village on Kampala-Gulu highway. PHOTO BY DAN WANDERA

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

The fatal accident involved a bus belonging to Baby Coach Transport Company and a Canter truck in a head-on collision at Lukomera village on the Kampala-Gulu highway in Luweero District

Two people were on Monday morning confirmed dead and more than 15 others were injured in a motor accident. The fatal accident involved a bus belonging to Baby Coach Transport Company and a Canter truck that collided at Lukomera village on the Kampala-Gulu highway in Luweero District.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.