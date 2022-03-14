Kampala – Gulu road crash claims two

Two people were on Monday morning confirmed dead and more than 15 others were injured in a motor accident. The fatal accident involved a bus belonging to Baby Coach Transport Company and a Canter truck that collided at Lukomera village on the Kampala-Gulu highway in Luweero District.

It claimed the life of the bus driver identified by police as Yusauf Kasaija and the conductor whose identities had not yet been confirmed by the police by press time.

Savana Region Police Spokesperson Mr. Isah Ssemwogerere on Monday said the traffic police were yet to give a conclusive report on the cause of the accident but the tentative report indicates that the Canter truck that was loaded with tomatoes and moving to Juba in Southern Sudan lost control hence colliding with the bus that was traveling from Arua to Kampala City.

“The police have so far identified the deceased who was the bus driver while the identity of the bus conductor who was also killed in the accident is not yet known. We are also compiling a list of several people that got injured and were rushed to different health centers,” Mr. Ssemwogerere said.

He adds that the accident occurred at 3:50 am on Monday. The police fire team retrieved the two bodies that were trapped inside the bus wreckage at 4:00 am helped by the residents that rushed to the accident scene.

A survivor identified as James Aluma traveling from Arua to Kampala using the bus claimed that the truck that was loaded with tomatoes lost control causing the collision.

ALSO READ: Police name victims of grisly Nakasongola road carnage