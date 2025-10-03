Kampala intensifies greening campaign to combat climate change

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has launched a renewed effort to confront the realities of climate change by intensifying its greening campaign.

The initiative aligns with the National Tree Planting Day and the global Roots Campaign, aiming to restore balance, improve lives, and create a sustainable city for generations to come.

KCCA Executive Director Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki emphasised that trees are life to Kampala, providing shade, cleaning the air, regulating the climate, and beautifying the city.

"By planting trees, we are making Kampala healthier, greener, and more resilient to the effects of climate change," she said.

Buzeki called on residents, schools, and institutions to get actively involved in the campaign, stressing that the success of greening Kampala depends on collective effort.

"After planting a tree, it needs to be protected and nurtured. The trees we are planting now are our gifts to the future generation, and that is worth the investment."

KCCA is prioritizing fruit trees this season, which provide shade, environmental benefits, and improve nutrition among school children.

National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) Executive Director Dr. Barirega Akankwasah echoed Buzeki's remarks, emphasizing that the campaign is about tree growing, not just planting.

"It's not important to plant a tree but to grow it, because not all those we plant survive," he said.

Dr. Akankwasah suggested linking environmental compliance to urban planning approvals to speed up the greening drive.

"Those who will not support greening should not get approval for their building plans," he said, adding that urban tree planting should go hand-in-hand with protecting wetlands and greening natural corridors.

Both KCCA and NEMA officials agreed that protecting wetlands, expanding urban forests, and mainstreaming tree planting into development plans are crucial for Kampala to withstand growing climate threats. Hajati Buzeki concluded by urging residents to treat the campaign as a personal responsibility.

"Every tree planted is a step toward a greener, healthier, and more livable city. Let's protect what we have and grow more for the future."



