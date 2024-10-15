Kampala land boss Balondemu remanded over forgery 

The embattled chairperson of Kampala city land board, Mr David Balondemu has been remanded to prison on charges of forgery and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Mr Balondemu was on Tuesday arraigned before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court presided over by chief magistrate, Ronald Kayiizi who read three charges, including two counts of forgery and one charge of conspiracy to commit a felony.

He denied the charges before applying for bail.

Court heard that Balondemu who was arrested at Entebbe International Airport on Saturday, his co-accused Dr Hassan Ssegujja, a medical officer at Mulago national referral hospital who was not present in court and others still at large in 2023 at Kampala Hospital knowingly and fraudulently made a false document , a prescription medical form dated November 7, 2023.

It is also alleged that Dr Ssegujja and Mr Balondemu knowingly and fraudulently made a false document, a CT scan medical form dated June 12, 2023 at Kampala Hospital.

"Inquiries into this matter are now complete. However, we are unable to proceed to the hearing stage as the co-accused is currently absent from court, having been issued a warrant of arrest by this court. We request that the warrant be extended," state attorney Ms Viola Tusingwire said.

The trial chief magistrate remanded Mr Balondemu to prison until October 21 for the state to respond to his bail application.

The charge sheet, a copy of which was seen by this reporter indicates that Balondemu, Ssegujja and others still at large in the year 2023 at Kampala Hospital Kampala City knowingly and fraudulently made a false document to wit a prescription medical form dated November 7, 2023, a CT scan medical form dated June 12, 2023 and conspired to commit a felony.

The forgery case is in relation to documents used by Mr Balondemu while applying for bail in an earlier charge of fraud.

In July 2024, the presiding grade one magistrate, Ms Winnie Nankya dismissed the fraud case against Mr Balondemu after the prosecution failed to present a witness despite being given several adjournments.