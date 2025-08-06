Kampala land boss Balondemu wanted in court over alleged fake medical documents





The Buganda Road Court has issued criminal summons for Kampala District Land Board chairperson David Balondemu after he failed to appear for the hearing of a forgery case in which he is accused of conspiring to submit fake medical documents to court.

The summons were issued Tuesday morning by Principal Grade One Magistrate Winnie Nankya Jatiko following a request from Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya.

“My Lord, the prosecution is ready to proceed. We have two witnesses in court today but both the suspect and his lawyers are not present. We therefore request for criminal summons to be issued against the accused who has not appeared,” Mr Muwaganya told the court.

The magistrate granted the request and ordered Mr Balondemu to appear in court on September 3, 2025, for the hearing to proceed.

Balondemu is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, specifically for allegedly forging medical documents in an attempt to mislead court and avoid being remanded in a separate criminal matter.

The case dates back to earlier this year when Dr Hassan Ssegujja, a former orthopedic officer at Mulago National Referral Hospital and Ashock Medical Centre, confessed in court that he forged the documents on Balondemu’s request. Dr Ssegujja pleaded guilty and was fined Shs4 million, or risked serving a two-year jail term in default.

In his testimony, Dr Ssegujja recounted how Balondemu reached out to him from Wandegeya Police Station, begging him to write a fake medical letter. He said Balondemu even connected him with a lawyer via WhatsApp to help coordinate the forgery.

The documents—including a medical report and a CT scan—claimed Balondemu had a life-threatening peritoneal mass requiring urgent surgery. They were falsified to appear as if they came from Kampala Hospital, despite Dr Ssegujja never having worked there.

“He (Balondemu) called me from Wandegeya Police and begged me to write a medical letter for him. He even linked me up with a lawyer via WhatsApp to coordinate the whole process,” Dr Ssegujja testified.

He further revealed that Balondemu later advised him to go into hiding, warning him about an investigation by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit. Dr Ssegujja told the court he even sent Balondemu Shs1.7 million via mobile money, hoping it would help “settle the case.”

Instead, he was arrested and his phone—containing incriminating WhatsApp messages—was seized.

During an earlier hearing, Balondemu attempted to distance himself from the claims, telling court, “You have never been my personal doctor,” and insisting that the medical visit in question was legitimate.

But Dr Ssegujja stood by his confession, telling court that the documents were completely fabricated and not linked to any actual medical condition or treatment.

The trial has faced several delays, including an instance where Balondemu fired his lawyer in open court. At the time, Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi warned: “We shall proceed with or without your lawyers.”

The prosecution has already presented its first witness, and the case is scheduled to continue on September 3, when Balondemu is expected to appear.

