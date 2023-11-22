Kampala land boss, two others remanded again over Shs2b fraud

Kampala land board chairperson David Balondemu, who is accused of fraud, was Wednesday remanded to Luzira prison again- pending ruling on his bail application.

Lawyer Balondemu was jointly remanded until November 29 with Bloom Advocates Limited accountant Joseph Ibona and Eric Geoffrey Mkwe.

The trio is facing charges of alleged fraud in connection with obtaining more than Shs2 billion from an American firm, KG Unlimited LLC.

Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate Winnie Nankya sent the three back to prison “to allow court make findings on the state objections to the bail application and forgery allegations.”

“…the allegations (of forgery) are grave in nature and that they might also go back to the state. Ruling will be delivered on November 29,” Nankya held.

The court decision followed a State accusation by Ivan Kyazze who alleged alleging that Balondemu presented forged medical documents from a private city medical facility as justification to be granted bail.

According to Kyazze, Balondemu on November 20 --through his lawyers-- told court that he was due for a medical operation on November 22.

The state attorney tendered in court a sworn statement by an investigating officer stating that Balondemu was not a patient at the medical facility.

He then asked the court to address itself on the said forgery accusations before delivering its ruling on bail.

But Balondemu, through his lawyers objected to the State’s submission- accusing the government lawyer of witch-hunt against the fraud suspect.

Hassan Kamba, one of the lawyers representing Balondemu asked court to deliver its ruling as it had been scheduled, arguing that if prosecution is not satisfied with the ruling of the court, it could appeal.

Leading to Wednesday, Balondemu had asked for bail pending hearing and determination of the case whose hearing was set for early November 22.

But the state turned court into a crime scene when allegedly forged medical documents were brought before the magistrate.

Nankya stood over the case for hours to allow the state present evidence saying that “the court takes cognizance of the fact that the bail does not require exceptional circumstances but forgery is a serious case.”

Prosecution case

It is alleged that between November 2022 and April 2023 at Bloom Advocates located at Kingdom Building in Kampala, Kaweesa, Balondemu, Mkwe, Ibona and others still at large, with intent to defraud obtained $553,000 (more than Shs2 billion) from KG Unlimited LLC by falsely pretending that they were going to award it a contract of supplying agricultural Drone Sprayers and fertilisers from Uganda’s ministry of agriculture, animal industries and fisheries whereas not.

The state contends that the four accused and others on the run conspired to commit a felony by obtaining the said money falsely from the American firm.

Second case

This is the second time that Balondemu, who is currently on bail pending trial, is appearing in court on similar accusations.

On October 20, Balondemu was remanded to Luzira Prison over defrauding a Korean investor of more than Shs2billion in a gold scam.

Balondemu is jointly facing the charge with 34-year-old James Jeff Mugisha and 38-year-old Godfrey Maviri, both self-employed.

Balondemu was arrested by the State House Anti-corruption unit following a complaint by foreign national Hyun Kim to the president that he had lost lots of money to Kampala dealers.

According to the charge sheet, Balondemu, Mkwe, Mugisha, Maviri and others still at large between the months of March and November 2021 at the offices of M/S Balondemu & CO Advocates along Parliamentary avenue in Kampala City, conspired and obtained $600,000 (about Shs 2.2billion) by falsely pretending that they were selling to Hyun UK Kim 53kilograms of gold whereas not.