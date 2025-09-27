Kampala leaders decry rising teenage pregnancies, HIV/AIDS infections in slums

Local leaders in Kampala's slums have raised concerns over the rising cases of teenage pregnancies, HIV/AIDS infections, and crime, attributing the crisis to a lack of skills and access to information among young people. According to a 2024 UNAIDS review, HIV prevalence in slum communities stands at 10 per cent, almost double the national rate of 5.1 per cent.

The concerns were raised during the 'Youth in Healthy Minds' event held in Kamwokya, a Kampala slum, to celebrate young people who have acquired skills and transitioned into responsible livelihoods. Leaders and charity organizations emphasized that despite ongoing interventions, slum youth remain cut off from sexual and reproductive health services, vocational skills, and awareness of key government programs.

"We appeal to the government to support such youth in slums with starting capital. Programs like PDM are insufficient for them. They need training and financial support. They need tailoring machines," said Mr Stephen Bahatambira, chairman of Barracks Zone in Kibuye I, Makindye Division.

Mr Ronald Eligu, executive director of Touch the Slum Charity Foundation, warned that many well-intentioned policies and interventions fail because they are designed without consulting the most vulnerable young people.

"There is a lot of information gap. Policies are developed without consulting the real youth from the slums—those who have never gone to school, who don’t know where to start, who fear hospitals because they think there are no youth-friendly services," he said.

Eligu emphasised the need for grassroots sensitisation and parental engagement through community dialogues.

"Before you come and give them capital, do you know the families from which they were raised and how they were raised? Organizations see the problem from the above, not from the roots," he explained.

The Safe and Inclusive Cities project, implemented by Touch the Slum Charity Foundation, supports over 1,000 youths from slums, offering life skills, sexual reproductive health services, counseling, vocational training, and literacy. Other organizations echoed the call for practical solutions, with Ms. Sharon Ssekimpi from the Uganda Tailors Association saying they equip youth with tailoring skills and provide machines to promote self-reliance.

Representing the Ministry of Health, Lt Col Dr. Edward Masembe urged the youth to prioritize their health, seeking treatment from government health facilities and working with Village Health Teams.

Speakers stressed that unless young people in slums are given the right skills, health services, and information, teenage pregnancies and HIV infections will remain high.





