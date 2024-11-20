Kampala longs for sanity amid traffic madness, passenger train chaos

The sun has barely sunk with all its rays into the horizon behind Namirembe Cathedral, the highest point west of Kampala City as seen from the railway station.

The passenger train, a sky blue steel beast with the black, yellow, and red colours of the Ugandan flag running across its chest, stirs to life, ready to unwind its lengthy coaches through Kampala's sprawling suburbs to Namanve in Mukono District.

The clock ticks 5:10 pm, and the coaches, reminiscent of the vintage relics of the 19th Century, swell with humanity, stretching their capacity to the seams. The first leg of the evening terminates at Namanve, and then the second one kicks off when it makes a return journey and goes farther to Mukono Municipality, a newly-launched destination within the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA).

Like a lifeline, this resurrected railway threads through the metropolitan area, aiming to relieve the choking congestion that has dominated the city's narrow poorly maintained roads.

At the downtown station, a sea of humans converges as if the entire capital has descended upon this steel saviour, most definitely drawn by the irresistible allure of affordable fares.

Among this population is Mr Fred Okecha, a Namanve resident, who finds solace in the Uganda Railways Corporation train.

“It saves time and money; it is comfortable, unlike other public transport means available,” Mr Okecha says.

For Shs2,000, Mr Okecha secures a one-way ticket to Namanve, saving nearly an hour and a half of his journey and an additional Shs2,000. As the train lurches forward at 5:30 pm, however, its corridors, aisles, and seats burst at the seams, testing Mr Okecha's definition of comfort. He clarifies, with a knowing smile, that his relief is dodging the chaotic experience of taxis and boda bodas.

Mr Okecha is among the fortunate 2,000 daily travellers who find refuge in this train. Millions more, however, remain at the mercy of gridlocked roads, squandering precious hours within the GKMA's torturous traffic jams.

The State Minister of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Mr Kyofatogabye Kabuye, told Parliament in 2021 that the congestion in GKMA had ruined lives and businesses.

“The most affected persons are the low-income earners, making up more than 40 percent of the GKMA’s population, who spend more than 20 percent of their gross income on transport,” Mr Kabuye said.

Traffic jam on Jinja Road in Kampala. An individual in Uganda loses at least 52 working days every year due to traffic congestion. PHOTO | ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Their daily ordeal is a despairing dance with time, as they surrender more than four hours to the potholed, sometimes flooded city roads.

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, empathises with their plight.

“I also feel the pain of travellers within the city. I get concerned and fear for people's lives when I see them being moved around on boda boda,” Gen Wamala said on a UBC TV programme on November 11.

Studies have quantified this collective anguish, revealing an average vehicle speed of fewer than 10 kilometres per hour within the GKMA. The economic and human costs of these traffic jams are staggering, a constant reminder of the city's strained infrastructure.

As it fast gets dark, the train rumbles on, sending the sound of hope in a city strangled by its growth and notably poor planning. The passengers oscillating between frustration and relief get a breather when some alight from between Nakawa and Kireka suburbs.

Gen Katumba and Mr Kabuye’s hope is in donor-funded projects to improve infrastructure and public transport in the GKMA.

Public transport experts and urban planners saw this chaos coming in the National Transport Master Plan in 2008, and they warned of a serious city transport crisis by 2023 if the government continued to do business as usual.

“Serious problems are already being experienced in Greater Kampala, whose population has now reached 2.5 million, and is expected to reach 4.5 million by 2023,” the 2008 National Transport Master Plan report indicated.

The master plan report

“But it will not be acceptable for an efficient and low-cost transport system to be developed around the country if bold steps are not also taken to eliminate excessive traffic congestion, delay and discomfort in movement around the capital city.”

Uganda chose to employ a “business as usual” approach toward solving the public transport sector challenges in GKMA and everyone is paying the price.

The business-as-usual approach includes projects the city urban authorities are working on now such as upgrading 22 junctions, installation of traffic lights, and establishing walkways in Kampala City.

A 2020 research paper titled “The cost of congestion in Kampala, Uganda,” by the International Growth Centre (IGC) shows around Shs5.7b or $1.5m—equivalent to 4.2 percent of the Greater Kampala area's daily GDP—is lost to traffic congestion.

The traffic situation on the ground is dire. There is no sight of cheap mass transit transport in five years to come. Privately-owned bus companies such as Pioneer Easy Bus and Ewakula Ennume Transporters Cooperative Society Ltd, whose transport fares were friendly to low-income people, have all ceased operations in the GKMA.

Owners of the bus companies attributed their closure to high operational costs that left them without any profits. Now, the GKMA commuters are left in the hands of para-transit transport providers – the 14-seater commuter taxis and boda bodas.

Boda boda cyclists at the Jinja road traffic lights. Boda bodas have become the ideal mode of transport for passengers who want to avoid or manoeuvre traffic jam in and outside Kampala City. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Challenges facing taxis and boda bodas

The taxis and boda bodas are also struggling to survive due to traffic jam. Several studies, some done by government agencies, showed a grim picture on the GKMA roads where even the existing para-transit transport modes such as taxis and boda boda are struggling to stay afloat.

Pre-feasibility studies for the development of a long-term integrated bus rapid transit system for GKMA of 2010 done by the World Bank and Kampala City Council (now Kampala Capital City Authority) found out that minibus investors were gradually withdrawing from the business due to dipping profits.

Mr Rashid Ssekindi, the chairperson of the Uganda Taxi Operators Federation, says the taxis are making fewer trips today than they used to make 15 years ago because of traffic jam.

Loss of trips and high costs

Mr Ssekindi says traffic congestion is so bad that a taxi can hardly make 10 trips a day in the GKMA, which affects their earnings. A taxi operating in GKMA makes an average of Shs200,000 a day, which is shared by all parties, including the owner of the vehicle.

“The price of acquiring a used taxi has nearly doubled. The cost of fuel is so high. Traffic jams have made it worse. We are seeing fewer people buying taxis because the return on investment is too low,” Mr Ssekindi says.

A look back at the public transport sector

Mr Nafutali Ouma, a former worker of Uganda Transport Company (UTC), says the public transport chaos in GKMA witnessed today wouldn’t have arisen if the government listened during the privatisation of government entities in 1994.

“We talked to the then Minister of Transport, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, not to close UTC, but he didn’t listen,” says Mr Ouma, a transport trade unionist. “We stated that even in Britain, public transport is still financed by the government. The London Metro System is managed by the government. They closed it (UTC). Now, they want to restart a similar system and they have failed. They don’t know what to do,” he adds.

Causes of decline

UTC was a private company, which was nationalised in 1972 to manage public bus services in the GKMA and beyond. It owned several buses and stages. The closure of UTC and The Peoples bus companies were due to pressure from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund’s structural adjustment programme that put conditions on the government to privatise public services.

In 2022, President Museveni said the liberalisation of public transport made services more efficient and they are now getting fewer complaints. And he doesn’t want to return to the old system.

In the short run, government officials saw it as a good thing since it lifted financing weight off their shoulders. Long queues during peak hours at the bus stages were eliminated as private taxis picked up passengers at any time.

In the late 1990s, the boda bodas also joined the public transport sector to make a killing.

The Need for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)

Pre-feasibility studies for the development of a long-term integrated bus rapid transit system for GKMA of 2010 done by the World Bank and Kampala City Council (KCCA) have shown that both fares of both transport means are beyond the income of many travellers, and come with high environmental costs.

Pollution by taxis and boda bodas has reached an alarming rate that the government has had to slap taxes and also impose bans on vehicles that emit more gases in the environment. The government banned the importation of vans that are 15 years old from the date of their manufacture. This meant that the cheaper old-model vans couldn’t access the Ugandan market. The only alternative is the newer model vans that double the price of the old ones and are expensive to maintain.