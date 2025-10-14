Kampala man charged with theft after withdrawing Shs31m belonging to namesake

A 36 year old civial servant has been charged with theft of Shs31 million money he withdrew from his account which the prosecution says belonged to another person who coincidentally shares his name.

On Tuesday, Collins Wafula, a resident of Mende Buga in Wakiso District, appeared before Buganda Road Chief magistrate Ronald Kayizzi on charges of theft contrary to sections 237(1) and 244 of the Penal Code Act.

Prosecution, led by State Attorney Grace Amy, stated that between July and September 2025, at Kampala Central Division, Wafula stole Shs31 million, the property of Collins Juma Wafula.

“The accused withdrew Shs31 million from an account where the complainant’s money had been mistakenly deposited. Inquiries in this matter are complete. I pray that this case be fixed for hearing,” Amy told court.

According to brief facts presented, the complainant, Collins Juma Wafula, opened an account with Finance Trust Bank in 2020 before traveling abroad.

Upon returning to Uganda in 2025, he could not recall his account details and was mistakenly issued account number 210212001194 belonging to the accused, also named Collins Wafula.

Believing it was his own account, the complainant deposited Shs38, 780,500 as part of his wedding preparations, with contributions made by several relatives.

Later, he discovered the funds had been sent to a different person’s account.

“He contacted the accused, who promised to assist in transferring the money back to the rightful account,” prosecution noted.

Adding.....“However, instead of doing so, the accused withdrew Shs31 million leaving Shs7.5 million in the account, and then switched off his phone and disappeared.”

Upon his arrest, Wafula allegedly admitted to using the money for personal purposes.

Wafula, through his lawyer Hassan Kamba, applied for bail, arguing that he was wrongly accused of stealing the money.

“The accused is deemed innocent until proven guilty. The State is exaggerating the facts. This money was wedding contributions which was collected thus was not a loose to the complainant as the state indicates. Being honest is not an offence,” Kamba said.

Kamba presented three sureties: Nicholas Wafula, the accused’s father and a farmer; Racheal Nafula, his sister and an assistant lecturer at Bugema University; and Alexander, his brother-in-law, a civil servant in the Department of Agriculture in Bugoma District.

“We have supplied copies of the accused's national ID and a letter from the local council where he stays. The accused works in Busia Town Council and will not abscond. Sick or not, we shall bring him to court,” Kamba added.

However, State Attorney Grace Amy objected to the bail application, saying: “The accused is charged with a felony of a grave nature. The value involved is high. His residential particulars are contradictory, and if he jumps bail, it will be difficult to trace him.”

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Kayizzi granted Wafula bail, emphasizing that the offence is bailable.

“The accused still enjoys the presumption of innocence. He has presented substantial sureties,” the magistrate ruled.

Wafula was released on a cash bond of Shs500,000, with each surety bonded at Shs5 million not cash. He was also barred from leaving the country without the court’s permission.