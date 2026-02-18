Kampala metropolitan police boss removed

The Inspector General of Police, Abas Byakagaba, has removed the Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander, Mr Richard Ecega, sources say.

His sacking comes on the heels of surging crime, especially in Kampala.

A police source said Tuesday, February 17, that Commissioner of Police (CP) Ecega has been replaced by Commissioner of Police Ezekiel Emitu, who has been the commander of Police Training School, Kabalye in Masindi District.









Mr Emitu, who was once the deputy commander of Kampala Metropolitan Police, will be replaced by the deputy Director of Counter Terrorism.

IGP Byakagaba also sacked the head of Crime Intelligence in Kampala Metropolitan Police, Senior Superintendent of Police Ben Kasozi.

SSP Kasozi has been replaced by SSP Julius Isabirye.

Violent crimes in Kampala Metropolitan Area have increased despite the police chiefs insisting that the situation is normal.

Several city dwellers have complained about attacks by panga-wielding gangs, who ride motorcycles.

The cases have been registered on the Northern Bypass, Makindye, and Kyanja in Kampala City; in Nansana Municipality, Kajjansi, Nsangi, Kira Municipality, and Makindye-Ssabagabo in Wakiso District; and in Goma Division, Mukono Municipality. But the police say the crime situation in the country is normal, although testimonies from residents and the increased security operations against suspected criminals tell a different story.

At least 215 people have been arrested in different parts of Kampala Metropolitan Area, with the Nsangi Police Station carrying out disruptive operations in the areas of Kyengera Central, Nabaziza, Masanda, and Kinawa in Nsangi Township, while Kira Police Division raided areas of Bulindo Katuli Zone and Buwate Ghetto under Kira Municipality.

TIMELINE OF INCIDENTS

February 11, 2026 (Tuesday): Uganda Christian University’s Director of Student Affairs, Pamela Tumwebaze, was attacked at her home in Mukono by unknown assailants. She later succumbed to severe injuries—a case that sent shockwaves through the community.

February 07, 2026 (Saturday) Shivani Asasira, manager of Dave Hotel and Suites and wife to Superintendent of Police Michael Akaturinda, along with Lawrence Musinguzi, a guard, were stabbed to death in a raid by machete-wielding gangs. The attack painted a grim picture of criminals running riot.

February 04, 2026 (Wednesday): The body of social media content creator Diana Namulinde, 24, was discovered in her apartment in Kyanja, Nakawa Division, Kampala City. Police detectives reported she had been robbed and strangled to death. Her killing struck a raw nerve, as she was a rising star with a large following.

January 06, 2026: Patrick Kasaasa, a teacher, was attacked by a gang of thugs riding motorcycles. He was robbed of several items, including a Samsung Galaxy phone, a Chromebook (2nd generation), a Dell laptop, and a Galaxy tablet, all valued at approximately Shs4 million. The attack occurred shortly after 9:50pm—a chilling reminder that danger lurks in the shadows.

January 06, 2026: Shadia Namaganda, a businesswoman, was also robbed of an iPhone 11 Pro Max, an Itel button phone, her National ID, and cash valued at about Shs3.5 million.

January 06, 2026: Musobya Bosco, a driver, was robbed of a Samsung Galaxy phone, a wallet containing his driving permit and National ID, and cash of about Shs420,000.

November 5, 2025: Peter Ssekamate, a mobile money agent, was shot dead in an attack at his business premises in Nabuta Village, Mukono District.

November 25, 2025: Criminals gunned down Assistant Superintendent of Police Emmanuel Bagenda, then officer-in-charge of Ntawo Police Post. His death underscored the growing audacity of attackers who now target even law enforcement.