Kampala mourns tycoon Kaaya

In the book of Ecclesiastes Chapter 7 verse 1, King Solomon writes thus: “A good name is better than fine perfume, and the day of death better than the day of birth.

To Solomon, people should desire a good reputation and if they live worthwhile lives, the day of their death will be the climax that confirms their reputation for ever.

With the outpouring of eulogies on social media when the news of his death trickled in, the late Tom Kaaya lived to King Solomon’s wise counsel of living an impactful life.

He died on Monday at TMR Hospital in Naalya a Kampala city suburb after a battle with heart failure, a month after his wife Joy passed on.

From a small charcoal dealer in the far-flung areas of Luweero District, the late Kaaya built a multi-billion business empire that employs hundreds of Ugandans and etched his name among the list of Kampala City’s prominent businessmen.

Eulogised as an honest and hardworking businessman, the late Kaaya also known among his colleagues as Kaki, owned a host of businesses under Kaki Group of companies.

Some of his businesses include, among others, Concern Global Markets, a money lending company, Jenga Properties, a real estate company, Kaki Investments, a taxi operating company, Kaki Petroleum, and Kaaya Ranches.

UTODA eulogy

The chairperson of Uganda Tax Operators and Drivers Association, Mr John Willy Ndyomugyenyi, said Kaaya worked hard to resolve fights among warring transport factions in the city.

Mr Ndyomugyenyi also said the late Kaaya was generous and humble to all people irrespective of their status.

“Discipline and honesty were his great values and he always advised us to respect passengers since they are our bosses. He tirelessly worked to have an organized transport system in in Uganda and always financed the low-income transport operators to ensure that they expanded their income base,” he said.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago said the late Kaaya vouched for inclusiveness for all categories of people in the transport sector than giving it away to only tycoons.

‘’Even in the struggle to have mass transit transport system, the late Kaaya has been advising government to allow taxi operators be the biggest shareholders because they are already grounded in the transport sector. Unfortunately he has died without witnessing any changes in the sector,’’ he said.

Born in the late 1970s, the late Kaaya’s family is yet to communicate where his body will be buried.

