Kampala needs a leader who can work with govt, says Mao

Uganda’s capital city, Kampala, urgently needs a leader who can cooperate with the government if meaningful development is to be achieved, the Democratic Party (DP) President General Norbert Mao, has said.

Addressing journalists at the party’s weekly press conference in Kampala on Tuesday, Mao, who doubles as the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government, argued that for the last 15 years, the city has stagnated because of what he called “bad choices” made by voters.

He said Kampala leaders prioritised confrontation over service delivery.

“If we can have a flashback, during the DP's regime, developments were made, and they still exist. But the recent leadership has done nothing,” the former presidential contender said.

Beatrice Mao

In a veiled swipe at Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, a member of the People Front For Freedom (PFF), the minister argued that a leader who rejects every government programme cannot be expected to bring progress to Kampala.

According to Mao, elected leaders should instead guide citizens on how to benefit from national initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, and other government funding schemes.

“Leaders are the ones to advise citizens how they can benefit from different programmes, but instead they reject them, and this affects development,” he noted.

Targeting 2026

Mr Mao said DP had this time chosen his wife, Beatrice Mao, an experienced candidate to run for Lord Mayor and that he believes she will deliver better results for city dwellers.

He claimed voters in Kampala will abandon candidates from the National Unity Platform (NUP) and the PFF, arguing that the two opposition “parties are competing for the same radical base.”

“For us, we are looking for people who want to work in a peaceful and clean Kampala, and we shall leave the confused table for them,” he said.

Erias Lukwago

Mao added that Kampala requires a leader who can fight for the interests of ordinary citizens, not politicians who “use the media for their own games.”

Legal battles

The DP president also turned his attention to internal disputes that have spilt into the media and the courts of law, insisting that members who continue to sue the party leaders would be compelled to pay hefty costs.

He described the repeated legal challenges as “nuisance suits” that waste both the court’s time and party resources.

“Court cases are expensive, and the party does not have money to waste on baseless claims. We have instructed our lawyers to demand that costs be deposited,” Mao said,

He also revealed that he had been sued more than 60 times since assuming leadership of DP.

He accused some litigants of attempting to intimidate judges instead of accepting rulings, warning that such behaviour undermines the rule of law.

Ronald Balimwezo

Social media misuse

Mao also cautioned party aspirants ahead of the 2026 elections, saying that their conduct on social media will play a decisive role in determining who secures a DP ticket.

“Some leaders are not being shortlisted because of their behavior on social media. There is no privacy in the world today. Whatever you post will be scrutinised, and if you misuse social media, you will not get a party ticket,” he said.

He cautioned aspiring DP candidates against unnecessary online debates and urged them to maintain discipline, arguing that they represent the party.

He noted that many first-term Members of Parliament lose their seats because of inexperience and lack of preparation, stressing that DP intends to nurture leaders who are authentic, trained, and capable of protecting the party’s legacy.

Battle lines for Kampala Lord Mayor seat are drawn ahead of 2026 General Election as Mr Lukwago seeks to retain his seat against threats from Ms Beatrice Mao of DP and NUP’s Ronald Balimwezo who are aspiring to eject him.