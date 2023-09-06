Kampala relaxed amid new terror threats

Most parts of Uganda’s capital city, Kampala appeared to be carrying on as normal yesterday despite a fresh terror alert issued by the police on Monday.

A visit by this publication to churches, public transport parks and businesses revealed a barely visible security presence. At many churches where large numbers of people attend lunchtime prayers, there were no metal detectors and the faithful were seen entering with bags unsearched.

At the usually packed Christ the King Church in Kampala, there was a little bit of a security presence around, but church-goers were not checked. The same laxity was evident at Universal Church of the Kingdom of God.

On Monday, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the recovery of improvised explosive devices (IED) at Rubaga Miracle Centre Church and in other city suburbs over the last 48 hours called for increased security vigilance.

Police and army sources have said 13 individuals were taken into custody even as a manhunt continues within Kampala for four members of a suspected terror cell.

“Yesterday’s (Sunday) incident is also another reminder to Ugandans and other citizens in the country that terrorism is real, which calls for vigilance as they go shopping, travelling, at places of worship, partying and celebrating, for any suspicious objects and unusual activity or behaviour,” Mr Enanga said.

The entrance of one of the arcades in Kampala on September 5, 2023. Many arcades in Kampala have no guards at the entrances.

The strangely relaxed feel around the city was in marked contrast to the aftermath of the July 11, 2010 and October 2021 bomb blasts which rocked the city, killing more than 80 people. Security agencies imposed the toughest public safety measures almost immediately at the time.

There were enforced searches of persons and property in public places, blanket security deployments and compulsory use of metal detectors at access control entry points to buildings.

But in Kisenyi Bus Terminal yesterday, no traveller was searched before boarding. Passengers at the old and new taxi parks also walked in and out of the congested area freely.

Mr Solomon Nsiimire, the chairperson of the Uganda Bus Owners Association, said they have instructed their members to check the luggage of all travellers but the instruction did not appear to be enforced.

“We have also told them to have metal detectors on buses for checking travellers. But the issue of security should not be done by bus operators alone, even the travellers should be vigilant and responsible so that we work together to beat the common enemy,” Mr Nsiimire said.

In far-western Uganda, Mr Ivan Mbabazi, the chair of the Kigezi Tourism Cluster found in a region where elements of the terrorist Allied Democratic Forces staged a horrific attack on a school in June, said they haven’t seen heightened security. He said private citizens are taking security matters into their own hands as advised.

“We have strengthened private security at our businesses after we heard of the alerts,” Mr Mbabazi said.

It was only in the country’s legislative assembly that fears of another terror attack seemed to be a big issue.

Police officers check bags of people at the entrance of Kikuubo Trading Centre in Kampala on September 5, 2023. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among asked the minister-in-charge of security to brief Parliament about the terror threats at the earliest opportunity.

“Let the minister come and give this House a report and tell us how we should live. We need to be guided as a country,” Ms Among said.

A number of MPs joined Ms Among in echoing police calls to the public to avoid congested areas and to be more vigilant in the face of an unseen enemy.