Kampala residents decry high cost of health care

Residents from Kampala suburbs have decried the high cost of medical services, saying they are living below the poverty line and cannot afford proper healthcare

. This was revealed during a health camp at the Swaminarayan Temple in Kampala, organised by BAPS Charities in conjunction with Healing Way Hospital.

Ritah Kyomuhendo, a resident of Katwe, said she has been living with infections for a while but cannot afford to see a gynecologist. "I have been disturbed by UTI, and I tried to visit some health facilities, but the charges are too high to take tests and treatment altogether that I cannot afford," she said.

Kyomuhendo, a single mother of four, said she has a small business that doesn't sustain her family. "The money I get after selling items in the market is mainly to buy food at home and rent," she added.

Andrew Kiwanuka, 59, a resident of Nsambya, said he has been living with an eye problem for the past two years and couldn't afford medication. "My three children also have had persistent cough, skin rash, whereby I failed to raise money for their proper medication, and I am now grateful to this free medical camp that has extended health services to us," he said.

The health camp, which has received over 1000 patients in four days, is providing free medical services to the community. Mr. Jay Patel, a volunteer, said they observed a need for free medical services in the community, as many couldn't afford the high cost in private facilities.

"We also discovered that there are inadequate medicines/drugs in the health facilities in the community, and decided to provide them," Patel said. Ajay K. Singh, another organizer, said they will carry out various camps countrywide and called on people to take advantage of the free services.

Dr. Ashraf Asega from Healing Way Hospital Bugoloobi said the camp aims to give back to society by providing health services. "We are dealing with urban-oriented diseases such as HIV, UTI, Pressure, Syphilis, diabetes, and others," he said, adding that the most common conditions they've seen are HIV, UTI, malaria, and blood sugar.



