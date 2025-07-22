Kampala residents urged to learn swimming as flood risk grows

The Ministry of Works and Transport has advised residents of Kampala and other urban centres to take up swimming lessons as a last line of defence against drowning, amid increasing incidents of urban flooding.

Speaking to journalists ahead of World Drowning Prevention Day, which is marked globally every July 25, Dr Charles Luzige, the assistant commissioner for Maritime Monitoring at the ministry, emphasised the need for personal preparedness in flood-prone areas.

“While the government is working to reduce flooding in the city, residents need to learn how to swim. It is a critical life-saving skill — the last resort when all else fails,” Dr Luzige said. He noted that the government is establishing search and rescue centres across the country, linked to the national hub in Entebbe, to improve emergency response. “We also want to empower communities to participate in rescue operations.

People must stay alert to weather forecasts and take personal responsibility for water safety,” he added. When asked about ongoing efforts to mitigate flooding in Kampala, Dr Luzige said drainage systems are being improved in key hotspots such as Meat Packers and the Clock Tower.

A national study on drowning risk has also informed the establishment of rescue centres in Panyimur, Kaisotonya, and Lake Kyoga, with high-risk districts identified as Mayuge, Masaka, Serere, Kyotera, Soroti, and Rakai.

According to Dr Frederick Oporia, the executive director of the Trauma and Injury Control Centre at Makerere University School of Public Health, drowning has become a silent public health crisis in Uganda. “By the end of each day, at least eight people will have drowned,” he said. “That translates to 3,000 drowning deaths annually.

Compared to Covid-19, HIV/Aids, and malaria, drowning has quietly emerged as one of the top three causes of death in Sub-Saharan Africa over the past three years,” he added.

A 2021 study by Makerere University’s School of Public Health found that 3,500 drowning deaths were recorded across 74 districts over just two and a half years — an average of 1,400 deaths per year. In March this year, at least seven people died in Kampala after flash floods swept through parts of the city.

Other recent incidents have seen residents fall into open drainage channels during heavy rains, underscoring the deadly consequences of poor urban infrastructure and a lack of water safety skills. Mr Humphrey Nabimanya, the chief executive officer of Reach A Hand Uganda, said the organisation is joining global efforts this Friday to commemorate World Drowning Prevention Day, designated by the United Nations.

“Drowning is a preventable tragedy, but we need more awareness. Teaching people how to swim could save countless lives,” Mr Nabimanya said.