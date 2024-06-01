Kampala's renowned digital marketer jumps to death – police
What you need to know:
- The shocking incident occurred at Tagore Living in Kamwokya, Kampala, leaving a community in mourning.
Police in Kampala are investigating circumstances under which a 40-year-old renowned ICT specialist and digital marketer allegedly jumped to his death from the top of a building in one of the suburbs of the city.
The shocking incident occurred at Tagore Living located on Turnell Drive, Kamwokya, Central Division in the Kampala District.
ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police, identified the deceased as John Birungi Babirukama, a resident of Kiwatule, Namawa Division in Kampala, saying the incident was reported at approximately 11:40AM on Friday.
"The deceased had booked into the premises on May 30, 2024. Preliminary reports indicate that he jumped from the Level 2D balcony, falling into the neighbour's compound and dying instantly," he said.
The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, with a post-mortem examination to be conducted at the City Mortuary in Mulago.
"Further information on the exact cause of death will be provided as soon as it becomes available," ASP Owoyesigyire added.