Kampala's renowned digital marketer jumps to death – police

Police in Kampala are investigating circumstances under which a 40-year-old renowned ICT specialist and digital marketer allegedly jumped to his death from the top of a building in one of the suburbs of the city.

The shocking incident occurred at Tagore Living located on Turnell Drive, Kamwokya, Central Division in the Kampala District.

The entire Public Relations, Marketing & advertising Community in Uganda is mourning @johnbabirukamu ’s death! We have lost a guiding star in the Digital communications space. A trailblazer and consummate professional, John was the go-to-person in anything digital marketing. If… pic.twitter.com/3xtzFTnJqS — Sheilla Nduhukire 🇺🇬 (@Snduhukire) May 31, 2024

ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police, identified the deceased as John Birungi Babirukama, a resident of Kiwatule, Namawa Division in Kampala, saying the incident was reported at approximately 11:40AM on Friday.

"The deceased had booked into the premises on May 30, 2024. Preliminary reports indicate that he jumped from the Level 2D balcony, falling into the neighbour's compound and dying instantly," he said.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, with a post-mortem examination to be conducted at the City Mortuary in Mulago.

We mourn the loss of John Babirukamu, a beacon of kindness in many lives. His passing is a stark reminder of the battles many silently face. If you're struggling, please reach out. There's help, there's hope. Let's honor John by being there for each other. You're not alone.… pic.twitter.com/gVLPi71IJ9 — ManCaveUG (@ManCaveUg) May 31, 2024