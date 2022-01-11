Kampala schools reopen amid anxiety

By 7.00am Monday, parents had started dropping their children at different schools in the Kampala District.

In the mini-survey conducted by the Daily Monitor team in Kampala, children, parents, and school administrators were expressing happiness and joy as schools were reopening after almost two years of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Mulungi Dorah, a Senior Five student at Old Kampala Senior Secondary School told the Daily Monitor that he has been waiting for this day because they had stayed longer in the villages.

"I am really very happy because it's been a long time without seeing our teachers, friends and also missing school life,” she said.

Although some final classes opened in October 2020 temporally and closed in May and June in 2021, about 15 million students have been affected by the closure.

While schools were closed, there have been some lessons via the radio, TV, and newspapers and some schools have provided physical learning materials to some of their students.

A pupil at Sir Apollo Kaggwa Primary School said that he has not been in class for 22 months but he explained how he continued learning during the lockdown.

"My parents never had the time to teach me. When schools were closed, I was able to read on my own. Sometimes I would meet with friends who stay near our home to do revision," said Joan Mutooni, a Primary Five pupil.

At Namugongo girl’s school, parents started dropping off learners as early as 9am.

At St. Peter's Senior Secondary School Naalya, the headmaster John Katongole said they opened on Sunday with Senior Two and Senior Three students.

“Today we will be receiving senior four and Senior Six students. On Monday next week, we will be receiving Senior One and Senior Five students,” he said.

At Kampala Parents School, the principal Ms Daphine Kato said they opened with Primary Five and Primary Seven, and over 1,200 learners reported on Monday.

“We have opened in a staggered manner to allow parents to familiarise themselves with the teachers handling their children as well as the classrooms their children are studying from,” she said.

Mr Edward Kanonya the head teacher of Kololo Senior Secondary School said they received students from Senior One to Senior Six.

“Only Senior Five students will be reporting on Wednesday and so far 2000 students have reported to the school,” he said.

At Nakasero primary school, the head teacher Beatrice Turyasingura said the school has started with many new children with parents escorting them.

“The school is always open 6.00am to allow parents to drop their children on time,” she said.

She added that: “We put water stations in the whole school, sanitizers and washing soaps and we also make sure our teachers have face masks before going to classes.”

According to Ivan Twinamatsiko, a Primary Seven Teacher, it will be hard to bring the children back to their old learning moods.

“We are now teaching children who have been affected by their different communities, watching funny movies, acquiring foul words among others, so we expect very different behaviors. We have to bring the children back to the learning mood before we start the syllabus,” Twinamatsiko said.

Promotions

Not every child has been studying in the lockdown of two years. However, most parents want their children to be automatically promoted to the next two classes from the class they were in.

According to Sarah Mackline, a Primary one to Primary three teacher, all their learners have been promoted for the two years. She revealed that most of the pupils learned, were assessed, and promoted online during the years of lockdown.

“The first five weeks will be for going through the previous work before they start the syllabus meant for their respective classes. This term will be dealing with assessments, leaving out the beginning, midterm, and end of term exams,” she said.

The phased reopening of schools, which started in November with universities and higher education institutions, was pegged to the vaccination of over 550,000 teachers, their support staff, and students aged 18 and above.

The Ugandan government is now moving to fully reopen the economy despite being in the third wave of the pandemic.