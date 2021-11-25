Kampala suicide attacks: Inside view of the IS-linked ADF rebels

People extinguish fire on cars- caused by a bomb explosion near Parliament building in Kampala, Uganda, on November 16, 2021. 

  • In April 2019, IS began to claim some ADF attacks on social media, presenting the group as its regional branch -- the Islamic State Central Africa Province, or ISCAP.  In March this year, the United States officially linked the ADF to IS.  
  •    The ADF is considered by experts to be the bloodiest of more than 120 armed groups that roam eastern DRC, many of them a legacy of two regional wars a quarter of a century ago.

A former member of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), the rebels blamed for the recent suicide bombings in Uganda’s capital, says the Islamic State-linked group uses fear to keep its recruits in line.
“The group is run on Sharia. If you steal, you lose an arm. If you rape a child, you die. If you tell a lie about someone and you’re found out, you die,” Peter, whose name has been changed to protect his identity, told the BBC.
He chuckles rather menacingly throughout our conversation - seemingly to deflect from the trauma he carries.
The young man was forcibly recruited and spent two years as a militant, witnessing amputations and beheadings - sometimes of his comrades.

