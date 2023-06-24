Kampala traders demand URA taxation desk at their secretariat

Kampala City Traders Association, KACITA, has asked Uganda Revenue Authority, URA, to set up a special taxation desk at their secretariat for fair assessment of their businesses.

While addressing journalists in Kampala today, Dr Thadeus Musoke Nagenda, the chairperson KACITA said establishing a special taxation desk will enhance friendly working relationship between traders and URA.

“KACITA and URA have launched sectoral engagements as they acknowledge that taxation issues vary across different business sectors. But for traders to better understand that, an office of URA should be brought closer to us,” Dr Thaddeus Musoke said.

The demand comes a time when many traders under KACITA have complained of abnormal and unrealistic tax assessment approach used by tax officials.

According to Dr Thaddeus Musoke, this will save the time their members use to access taxation services to enhance their tax literacy.

He believes traders will easily access support to get TIN numbers and file their returns if URA sets up an office at their secretariat in Kampala.

This will also reduce tax discrepancies and unnecessary in fulfilling tax obligations by traders.

Mr Ibrahim Bbosa, URA Assistant Commissioner Public and Corporate Affairs said such an office is important as it will sort out complaints on how to file tax returns, a challenge for most KACITA members.

“This new office will help them to better understand how to challenge or object a tax return assessment and how to dispute it if not satisfied with the results of the assessment,” Mr Bbosa said.